Vikings Make a Couple 90-Man Roster Changes, Add a TE and DT

The Vikings have made a couple changes on the back end of their 90-man roster. In are tight end Marshall Lang and defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie. Out are offensive tackle Caleb Etienne and defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine.

The #Vikings have signed TE Marshall Lang (@marshalllang88) and DL Jahvaree Ritzie (@jahvaree).



T Caleb Etienne and DL Monkell Goodwine have been waived. pic.twitter.com/q0I78m45mz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 16, 2026

Lang, a Cincinnati native, played at Northwestern for five years. Listed at 6'4" and 246 pounds, he's a blocking tight end who recorded between 11 and 15 receptions in each of his four full seasons with the Wildcats. He finished his career with 48 catches for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Lang signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and then bounced between the practice squads of the Patriots and Seahawks. He was most recently released by New England in late April. Lang is the third former Seahawks player signed by new Vikings GM and former longtime Seattle executive Nolan Teasley, joining wide receivers Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph.

Here's what the Vikings' TE depth chart looks like:

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

Gavin Bartholomew

Bryson Nesbit

Marshall Lang

Ritzie, who hails from North Carolina, played his college ball at UNC. He totaled 2.5 sacks across his first three seasons but broke out with 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an 84-yard pick-six as a senior in 2024. Three of those sacks came in the season opener against the Gophers, so some diehard Minnesota fans may remember him.

Ritzie is listed at 6'4" and 290 pounds. He signed with the Patriots as a UDFA last year and was recently with the Steelers, who waived him in late May.

Here's a look at the Vikings' defensive line depth chart:

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Domonique Orange

Elijah Williams

Eric Johnson II

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Taki Taimani

Smith Vilbert

Jahvaree Ritzie

Goodwine signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina this year. He had four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a fifth-year senior in 2025. Goodwine began his career at Alabama.

Etienne, a massive OT at 6'7" and 329 pounds, signed with the Vikings' practice squad last December. He had previously signed as a Bengals UDFA and been waived in final roster cuts. After beginning his college career at the juco level, Etienne played for Oklahoma State and BYU and was a first team All-Big 12 selection in 2024.

The Vikings' depth at offensive tackle includes Ryan Van Demark, third-round rookie Caleb Tiernan, Walter Rouse, and UDFA Tristan Leigh.