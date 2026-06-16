Vikings Make a Couple 90-Man Roster Changes, Add a TE and DT
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The Vikings have made a couple changes on the back end of their 90-man roster. In are tight end Marshall Lang and defensive tackle Jahvaree Ritzie. Out are offensive tackle Caleb Etienne and defensive tackle Monkell Goodwine.
Lang, a Cincinnati native, played at Northwestern for five years. Listed at 6'4" and 246 pounds, he's a blocking tight end who recorded between 11 and 15 receptions in each of his four full seasons with the Wildcats. He finished his career with 48 catches for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Lang signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and then bounced between the practice squads of the Patriots and Seahawks. He was most recently released by New England in late April. Lang is the third former Seahawks player signed by new Vikings GM and former longtime Seattle executive Nolan Teasley, joining wide receivers Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph.
Here's what the Vikings' TE depth chart looks like:
- T.J. Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Ben Yurosek
- Gavin Bartholomew
- Bryson Nesbit
- Marshall Lang
Ritzie, who hails from North Carolina, played his college ball at UNC. He totaled 2.5 sacks across his first three seasons but broke out with 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an 84-yard pick-six as a senior in 2024. Three of those sacks came in the season opener against the Gophers, so some diehard Minnesota fans may remember him.
Ritzie is listed at 6'4" and 290 pounds. He signed with the Patriots as a UDFA last year and was recently with the Steelers, who waived him in late May.
Here's a look at the Vikings' defensive line depth chart:
- Jalen Redmond
- Caleb Banks
- Levi Drake Rodriguez
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- Domonique Orange
- Elijah Williams
- Eric Johnson II
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Taki Taimani
- Smith Vilbert
- Jahvaree Ritzie
Goodwine signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina this year. He had four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a fifth-year senior in 2025. Goodwine began his career at Alabama.
Etienne, a massive OT at 6'7" and 329 pounds, signed with the Vikings' practice squad last December. He had previously signed as a Bengals UDFA and been waived in final roster cuts. After beginning his college career at the juco level, Etienne played for Oklahoma State and BYU and was a first team All-Big 12 selection in 2024.
The Vikings' depth at offensive tackle includes Ryan Van Demark, third-round rookie Caleb Tiernan, Walter Rouse, and UDFA Tristan Leigh.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz