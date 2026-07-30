Why Jordan Mason Shouldn't Be Worried by Vikings' Latest Training Camp Signing

There are several ways to prepare a team for the rigorous NFL season. While the Vikings have numerous positions they feel are solidified based on their projected starters as training camp begins, the team still needs to be prepared with depth and talent.

On Tuesday, as veterans reported to camp, the Vikings announced that they had signed running back Jordan Mims. Although he is no threat to take the starting role from Aaron Jones, Mims may be a candidate to earn some snaps in a backup or rotational role.

That could be complicated since the purple and gold have a quality No. 2 running back in Jordan Mason. Last season, the former 49ers running back had a solid season, rushing for 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 rushing attempts while adding 14 catches for 51 yards.

Jordan Mason shouldn't be worried about Jordan Mims's presence in Vikings' RB room

Although some Vikings fans may not be familiar with Mims, he showed potential not too long ago. In 2024, Mims averaged at least five yards per carry in three games for the Saints despite not scoring a touchdown. That shows he does have some big-play ability.

Jordan Mims had productive moments during his time with the Saints. Can he replicate that success in a Vikings jersey? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A six-foot, 205-pound running back, Mims is leaner than Mason and could offer value to the Vikings on special teams. He also has not fumbled since entering the NFL but has great ability to change direction despite not having above-average speed or acceleration.

Mims's signing should be considered a low-cost transaction to add more depth and experience at a position that struggled last season. Unless something happens with Jones or his primary backup, Mason, it would be surprising to see him on offense frequently.

It is smart for Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley to bring him into the team since Jones missed five games last season and Mason was unavailable for one game. Minnesota has rookie RB Demond Claiborne and Zavier Scott on the running back depth chart as well, and those are the players who should worry about a roster spot and touches due to Mims coming to the purple and gold.

This offseason, it appeared as though Minnesota was preparing to move forward without Jones. A hefty pay cut kept the veteran runner in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean the team won't explore other options following the 2026 season.

If Mims can be a contributor on offense or special teams this season, he could open the door for a bigger role with the Vikings once the running back room is less crowded. In the meantime, Mason has nothing to worry about and will likely repeat as the team's leader in rushing attempts and rushing yards this year.