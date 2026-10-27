Vikings Must Act Quickly If They Want to Trade for Colts' Jonathan Taylor

As the Vikings continue to debate potential trade deadline plans, one potential partner has already put up their 'For Sale' sign.

The storefront is officially open in Indianapolis as the Colts' fire sale has begun. Indy made its first major trade Tuesday, sending star left guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick (h/t: ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Compensation update; The Seahawks are sending a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 fifth-round round pick to the Colts in exchange for Quenton Nelson. https://t.co/17B0bR47yV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2026

The move signals a shift in priorities for a 2-5 Colts team coming off a defeat in Minnesota. With no first-round selection after last year’s Sauce Gardner trade, Indianapolis seems desperate to acquire whatever draft capital it can, and contenders will likely be circling for the chance to add any available talent.

One man who needs to be in the mix? Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley.

His target? Three-time Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

With the Colts opening up their phone lines, the time to act is now.

Vikings can’t afford to wait for a Jonathan Taylor trade

The Vikings’ offense desperately needs a boost as they enter the most challenging stretch of their schedule.

While the defense and special teams are performing at an elite level, the offense is becoming a serious concern (h/t: Warren Sharp). Short of a midseason change at quarterback, the best way to get the offense on track is an explosive RB, and no rumored target fits that bill quite like Taylor.

the Minnesota Vikings are only undefeated team left



on early downs this season, their offense:



#32 with 29% success rate

#32 with 18% of plays gain a 1st down

#32 with 24.0% of plays gain 7+ yards



62% of its series reach 3rd down



#1 most in the NFL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 27, 2026

According to Spotrac, Taylor is under contract for two more years, with cap hits of $21.02 million and $22.98 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Rumors have circulated about Taylor’s potential availability in recent weeks, and the Vikings have consistently been linked to a possible deal. Speculation only increased after Nelson was traded to Seattle, but one NFL insider seemed to pump the brakes.

NFL insider Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday afternoon, stating, “My understanding is that the owner (Carlie Irsay-Gordon) doesn’t want to trade Jonathan Taylor.”

"My understanding is that the Colts don't wanna trade Jonathan Taylor..



If I had to guess today I don't think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LJ7WY63hAa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2026

Personally, I interpret this to mean one thing: up those offers.

The Colts are clearly heading toward a rebuild, so why hold on to a 27-year-old back who likely won't be at his peak by the time they finally build a semi-competitive roster? To me, it’s a call to action to GMs everywhere to get aggressive. It’s time for Teasley and the Vikings to play ball.

A home run back is the key to unlocking the Vikings' offense

The Vikings may be the last undefeated team in the NFL, but that won’t last much longer if their offense doesn't get on track. With a November schedule consisting of games against the Lions, Bills, Packers, 49ers and a feisty Falcons team, the Vikings need help, and they need it now.

Explosive plays have been nearly nonexistent in the Vikings’ running game over the last two seasons, and a trade for Taylor would immediately fix that. He's recorded runs of 20-plus yards in five of seven appearances so far, including a season-high 38-yard score against the Vikings.

Why are the Vikings interested in running backs at the deadline? Lack of explosive runs. Here are the longest runs of each season since Kevin O’Connell took over as coach in 2022:



- 2022: Dalvin Cook, 81 yards

- 2023: Ty Chandler, 31 yards

- 2024: Cam Akers, 58 yards

- 2025:… — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 27, 2026

Even with two weeks left until the NFL trade deadline, acting soon on a Taylor trade is the right move. It may come at a premium, but Teasley and the Vikings cannot afford to risk another NFC contender picking up the star back.

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