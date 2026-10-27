Biggest Vikings' Trade Deadline Needs Can't Be Ignored as Perfect Season Continues

The 6-0 Vikings are in an incredibly unique spot as they sit atop the NFL as the league’s last unbeaten team.

While the defense and special teams have repeatedly showcased their championship-level pedigree, the offense has become a serious point of concern. Now, general manager Nolan Teasley must capitalize on the team’s hot start by adding additional talent to fill the gaps.

Teasley and head coach Kevin O’Connell have several potential routes to take, so let’s break down four trade scenarios that could give the Vikings the boost they need through the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

Vikings need a backfield boost

Let me start by giving Aaron Jones the flowers he rightly deserves. His 436 rushing yards through six games came without much help from his fellow backs, as Jordan Mason was placed on IR immediately after Week 1. Jones’s workload took a noticeable step back as Mason returned to the lineup on Sunday, ending the day with only eight carries for 26 yards.

But Jones continues to show his toughness, playing through a knee injury that he aggravated Sunday, leaving him day-to-day, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones’ knee injury that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Colts is not considered to be significant at this time, and a source described him as “day to day.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2026

Trade target: Jonathan Taylor, RB (Colts)

With depth at running back a major concern and the offense desperate for an explosive spark, a trade for a home-run-hitting back is possible, and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor may be the best-case acquisition.

Several factors come into play with a possible Taylor trade, and it seems a possible trade may be getting more expensive every day, with multiple contenders likely to check in. This would be an “all-in” move for Teasley and the Vikings, and may lead to some difficult decisions in the spring. But I don’t think many Vikings fans would mind the long-term implications if it led to a Lombardi this season.

Reinforcing the offensive line

Speaking of the Indy-to-Minnesota pipeline, right guard Will Fries has certainly disappointed since the former Colt signed with the Vikings in 2025 (h/t: Bring Me the News’ Will Ragatz).

Will Fries gets knocked back by the DT for the Packers' second sack of the half. pic.twitter.com/0PzjYI4hGc — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 13, 2026

Fries's five-year, $ 88 million deal set high expectations that he simply has yet to meet in his time with the Vikings. He fractured his right leg in 2024 and seemingly has not been the same since. It's possible he never will be, and Minnesota needs to find a way to secure the offensive interior in the meantime, especially after the loss of left guard Donovan Jackson.

Trade target: Quenton Nelson, OG (Colts)

One name has emerged as a possible trade candidate for teams looking for help on the interior offensive line, and once again, he would come from Indianapolis.

Colts left guard Quenton Nelson has become a hot target as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches. With Nelson in the last year of his current deal and the Colts open for business, Nelson has “a lot of interest around the league,” according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The 30-year-old guard is likely to land a massive contract this offseason, and the Vikings will have limited cap space, but adding the star lineman could do wonders for their offense, even if it’s just for this season

From The Aftermath on @nflnetwork: News and notes leading up to the NFL trade deadline, focusing in on the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/B3S9YjbSrT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2026

Spoil Brian Flores with more pass rushers

Trade target: Khalil Mack, OLB (Chargers)

What better way to make up for a struggling offense than by making your elite defense even better? This approach adds another talented pass rusher to defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit: current Charger Khalil Mack. The 35-year-old is well past his glory days, but his three sacks in LA’s first four games certainly turned heads. Since then, he has slowed significantly and has not found an opposing QB since Oct. 4.

While this isn't the blockbuster move many Vikings fans hoped for, Flores has already proven what he can do with veteran castaways in his all-out, aggressive scheme. As the season goes on, the team may need more pass-rush depth, and Mack’s experience and football IQ shouldn't be downplayed.

Another arm for the QB room?

After six weeks and four full games together, O’Connell and Kyler Murray may simply not be a fit offensively. With a challenging schedule ahead and a defense too dominant to waste, could the Vikings make a switch? Would it even be possible?

It may just be worth making a call or two, especially on a certain former Viking.

Trade target: Kirk Cousins, QB (Raiders)

The chances of the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins are slim, and according to head coach Klint Kubiak, it isn’t something they’re even considering (h/t: ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak told reporters that Kirk Cousins is the team’s starting QB. “There is no controversy,” Kubiak said.



Raiders play at the Jets on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Y3M9DDMhkz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2026

But what’s the harm in asking?

The Vikings' passing game has been a shadow of its former self since Sam Darnold’s departure after the 2024 season, and Cousins has proven capable of successfully executing many of O’Connell’s key concepts and play designs. His existing relationships with many former teammates could also go a long way, especially given Justin Jefferson's success with Cousins as his quarterback.

This one appears to be a long shot, but it's hard to imagine the idea hasn’t emerged in the halls of TCO Performance Center as the Vikings’ offense continues to struggle.

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