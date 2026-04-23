Vikings NFL Draft Round 1 Tracker: News, Rumors, Updates

The wait is officially over, and the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will be broadcast tonight at 7 p.m. CT from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are the latest rumors, news, buzz and updates surrounding the Vikings, as they currently hold the No. 18 pick in Thursday night's first round. Here's what you need to know.

Dillon Thieneman remains a popular prediction at No. 18

The mock drafts and buzz from analysts have connected Minnesota to Thieneman, who's a safety from Oregon, throughout the entire pre-draft process. The latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook support that claim, as he's currently the favorite to be selected at pick No. 18 with +200 odds. Betting odds for the NFL Draft are often all over the place, but with that number, he has a 33.3% implied probability of being the 18th overall pick. For those who don't follow NFL Draft betting markets, that's an abnormally high percentage for a pick in the second-half of the first round.

I think I've seen as many mocks with Dillon Thieneman going #18 as I have with Fernando Mendoza going #1 — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) April 23, 2026

Tennessee CB Colton Hood in final mock from Daniel Jeremiah

Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday night, and he went against the grain with Hood as the Vikings' choice at No. 18.

Final Mock Drafthttps://t.co/s9PKwUemt0 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 23, 2026

"Minnesota adds a talented prospect to Brian Flores’ secondary. Hood is one of the most consistent players in the draft class," he wrote.

ESPN lists Hood as the 31st-best prospect in the class. He's a former four-star high school prospect, who began his career at Auburn before transferring to Colorado, and then Tennessee for his final season of college basketball. The NFL team who opts to draft him will be his fourth different football team in four years.

At 6-foot, 193 pounds, he has all the prototypical traits for a NFL cornerback. Minnesota hasn't selected a cornerback in the first round since Jeff Gladney in 2020, Mike Hughes in 2018 and Trae Waynes in 2015.

Other popular options other than Thieneman

The third-best safety in the draft after Caleb Down and Thieneman is widely considered to be Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Many sources believe he could be the Vikings' choice at No. 18, and the betting odds back that up, as he's the second betting favorite at pick No. 18 with +550 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ESPN's Matt Miller released his final mock draft on Wednesday, and he listed San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson as a potential option for the Vikings if all the safeties are off the board. Ultimately, it seems like one of the most wide-open drafts in recent memory, and the Vikings have plenty of options with a new-look front office.

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