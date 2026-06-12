Vikings Notes on Caleb Banks' Progress, Brian O'Neill's Future, More

Vikings minicamp is in the rearview mirror, which means there won't be another full-squad practice at TCO Performance Center until training camp begins in late July. But there was a lot to be learned from this week, both in terms of what happened on the field and what was said off of it. Let's go over a few recent notable nuggets from Vikings press conferences.

Banks making good progress

One of a few players who did not participate in minicamp due to injury is Caleb Banks, the Vikings' first-round pick out of Florida. He continued his rehab work off to the side as he finishes up his recovery from offseason foot surgery. The good news is that it sounds like everything is on schedule for Banks, who should be ready to go when camp rolls around.

"We've received really positive reviews," Kevin O'Connell said on Thursday. "Had the offseason (program) continued, he probably would've started to get some work in some of the individual drills and then progressing into some of the team stuff.

"But I will say this, the feedback I'm getting from the coaches, Ryan Nielsen, Flo (Brian Flores), Pat Hill, has been phenomenal as far as his ability to hear information, retain it, and apply it. There's a lot of different ways we can be activating Caleb's brain and the above-the-neck challenge of learning Flo's intricate system. I'm excited about where he's at."

The hope is that Banks' mental preparation during this time where he's been physically sidelined will allow him to hit the ground running when camp begins. Provided he's healthy, he should have a major role in the middle of the Vikings' defensive line as a rookie.

O'Neill talks about his future

The Vikings have a few key players who are extension candidates as they head into the final year of their contracts in 2026. Perhaps the most important in that group is Brian O'Neill, the Vikings' Pro Bowl right tackle, team captain, and longest-tenured player. An extension for O'Neill likely makes sense for both sides if they can agree on value and term. The 2018 second-round pick has made it clear that he doesn't want to be anywhere else.

"Five years ago when I went through a similar process I said, 'I want to be here and there's nowhere else I want to be,'" O'Neill said, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert. "That rings more true now than ever. If you've been around me long enough, you know much this place means to me. There is unequivocally nowhere else I'd rather be."

Metellus on Smith

A big talking point throughout this Vikings offseason program is a player who wasn't in attendance. The uncertain future of legendary safety Harrison Smith has come up time and time again. One of his best friends on the team, Josh Metellus, summed up the situation well. The Vikings want Smith back, but they're going to give him all of the space and time he's earned to make a decision.

"Always," Metellus said when asked if he's holding out hope for a Smith return. "Always. At the end of the day, he's played a lot of football. We've built a great relationship off the field. It's bigger than football. At this point in his life and in my life, I'm just trying to be a good friend and not pressure anything for my own desires.

"Obviously I would love to have him back in this building, but he's a grown man, family man, he has a lot of things he wants to focus on right now, so I'm kind of letting that be, but with big open arms if he wants to come in this building at any time."