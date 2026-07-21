One Starting Spot Vikings Fans May Not Realize Is Up for Grabs at Training Camp

The Vikings will have an entertaining training camp this summer, beginning when the rookies report to Eagan on Sunday. While several starting jobs are up for grabs, including the starting quarterback role, some competitions have a higher profile than others, which leaves the battle to decide the Vikings' punter lost in the shuffle.

The Vikings will be looking for a new punter this year after Ryan Wright signed with the Saints during free agency, leading to a competition between free agent pickup Johnny Hekker and undrafted free agent Brett Thorson. Although experience could play a big role, other factors will come into play, even if the battle slides under the radar as training camp begins.

Vikings punter competition is flying under-the-radar before camp

Wright was inconsistent over his four years in Minnesota but was coming off his best season as a pro. In 65 punts, Wright averaged a career-high 44.5 net yards per attempt that ranked fourth in the NFL among qualifiers. Wright’s 4.6% touchback rate ranked fifth among qualifiers and was also his lowest since a 1.4% clip during his rookie season in 2022.

In some ways, there was an argument to keep Wright, as he put it (h/t VikingzFanPage): the NFL is "a tough business," with a four-year, $14 million contract paving the way for his free-agent exit. That decision may have been easier with the large sum of money and a chance to settle in, but it leaves the Vikings with a big hole to fill this season.

Former #Vikings P Ryan Wright said his time in Minnesota was “fantastic,” but the NFL is a “tough business.”



“It’s a tough business. No one wants to leave the place where they started their career at. But it happens.” pic.twitter.com/3M7QqLsv43 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) June 28, 2026

Hekker seemed like he would be Wright’s replacement when he signed with the Vikings last March.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Hekker has averaged 42.7 net yards per attempt and a 5.6% touchback rate during his 14-year career. Much to his dismay, those numbers went haywire with the Titans last season as his 40.3 net yards per attempt was his lowest since 2020 (39.2), and his 9.0% touchback rate was a career high.

Those numbers shouldn’t have made the addition of Thorson surprising, but there were other reasons the Vikings brought him in. The Australian averaged 45.6 yards per punt over his four years at Georgia and won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in the nation while averaging 45.5 yards per punt last season. While those numbers are a short decline, Thorson still launched 15 punts of 50 yards or more with just four touchbacks, showing the big leg and accuracy the Vikings want from the position.

Brett Thorson's potential has him firmly in the mix to become the Vikings' punter this season. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The battle is largely unknown, but the determining factor could be who becomes the better holder for Will Reichard.

While Wright battled Seth Vernon in 2024 and Oscar Chapman in 2025, he won both competitions largely due to his ability as a holder. That performance has helped Reichard make 57-of-65 (87.7%) field goals and all 69 extra points in his first two seasons, and those numbers may have been better if not for quad injuries and unfortunately placed camera wires.

Minnesota's punter job is up for grabs, even if fans may not realize it right away. While we may not be staring at a 'punt-off,' it will be a competition to keep an eye on that will have a big impact on the Vikings’ special teams, regardless of who emerges victorious.