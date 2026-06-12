Vikings Post-Minicamp 53-Man Roster Projection: 11 Rookies Make the Cut

The Vikings' offseason program has wrapped up. Rookies and other young players will remain in the building for a few more practice sessions next week, but the veterans are headed their separate ways for a five-to-six-week break until training camp begins.

Thus, it feels like a good time to put together another 53-man roster projection, taking into account what we saw and heard at OTAs and minicamp over the past few weeks.

Quarterbacks (3)

Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy

Carson Wentz

This appears to be a real quarterback competition that will continue well into training camp. I still lean pretty heavily towards Murray ultimately winning the job, but McCarthy will have a chance. Either way, Wentz is a roster lock for leadership and depth, while Max Brosmer is an obvious practice squad guy.

Running backs and fullback (4)

Aaron Jones

Jordan Mason

Max Bredeson (FB)

Demond Claiborne

Claiborne has drawn high praise early in his Vikings tenure — Jones even compared his burst to that of Jahmyr Gibbs — and could be an option as a kick returner, in addition to seeing some change-of-pace snaps in the backfield. Zavier Scott is a solid player, but the Claiborne addition squeezes him out of this roster.

Wide receivers (6)

Justin Jefferson

Jordan Addison

Jauan Jennings

Tai Felton

Myles Price

Dillon Bell

The top three in the Vikings' wide receiver room is the best in the NFL. Felton is close to a lock as a third-round pick in just his second season, and he's shown promising signs in recent practices. Price remains the top kick returner on the team. And I'm jumping on the Bell bandwagon after watching him make play after play out at TCO. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia has lots of juice. Jeshaun Jones could also make this team, but he may be stuck as a perpetual practice squad player.

Tight ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Ben Yurosek

The question here is whether the Vikings keep three tight ends or four. I think Bredeson's presence on the roster and ability to line up at TE means they could choose to keep just three. And if that's the case, Yurosek probably has a slight leg up on Gavin Bartholomew, who missed all of last season with a back injury.

Offensive linemen (9)

Christian Darrisaw (LT)

Brian O'Neill (RT)

Donovan Jackson (LG)

Will Fries (RG)

Blake Brandel (C)

Ryan Van Demark (T)

Caleb Tiernan (T)

Joe Huber (G)

Gavin Gerhardt (C)

The five starters are set, and Van Demark and Tiernan are roster locks as the top two backups. All that's up in the air is who emerges from a group of young interior depth players. Let's go with Huber, who saw some action as a rookie last year, and Gerhardt, who the Vikings liked enough to draft in the seventh round. Michael Jurgens, Henry Byrd, and a couple undrafted rookies (Tomas Rimac, Delby Lemieux) will also be in the mix.

Defensive linemen (6)

Jalen Redmond

Caleb Banks

Levi Drake Rodriguez

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Domonique Orange

Elijah Williams

This is a really fun group. Redmond is the top guy in this room and looking to build on his strong 2025. Banks, who is progressing well in his injury recovery, has limitless potential. Rodriguez and Orange provide some beef in the middle, Ingram-Dawkins is a breakout candidate in part due to his inside-out versatility, and Williams looks ready to contribute in his second season. Veterans Eric Johnson II and Isaiahh Loudermilk will push for spots as well.

Outside linebackers (5)

Andrew Van Ginkel

Dallas Turner

TBD free agent

Tyler Batty

Bo Richter

The Vikings' most glaring need heading into this season is another established edge defender. There are a handful of them still out there, and Minnesota has the cap space to make an addition. It would be rather surprising if that doesn't eventually happen. Batty and Richter are gritty, physical depth players with roles on special teams. There may also be snaps at OLB for both Ingram-Dawkins and rookie Jake Golday.

Linebackers (4)

Blake Cashman

Eric Wilson

Jake Golday

Ivan Pace Jr.

For now, Golday is working with the off-ball linebackers. His athleticism and playmaking instincts should get him on the field once he's fully up to speed in Brian Flores' defense. The hype around Pace has faded quite a bit in recent years, but he still seems likely to beat out several UDFA types and maintain his roster spot. Rookie tryout player Bangally Kamara is a deep sleeper here.

Safeties (5)

Josh Metellus

Theo Jackson

Jay Ward

Jakobe Thomas

Tavierre Thomas

Harrison Smith's potential return is starting to feel like something of a 50/50 proposition, but we'll keep him out of the projection for now. The only tricky cut here is Kahlef Hailassie, who loses out to Tavierre Thomas's special teams utility.

Cornerbacks (5)

Byron Murphy Jr.

Isaiah Rodgers

James Pierre

Zemaiah Vaughn

Chuck Demmings

The three starters aren't in any sort of question, and Demmings will almost certainly earn a roster spot as a fifth-round rookie with major developmental upside. That might leave one spot for either Vaughn, Dwight McGlothern, or a new undrafted rookie like Marcus Allen. I've been impressed by what I've seen from the 6'3" Vaughn this offseason.

Specialists (3)

Will Reichard (K)

Brett Thorson (P)

Andrew De Paola (LS)

I continue to have a sneaking suspicion that Thorson will beat out the veteran Johnny Hekker for the Vikings' punting job. It truly may come down to how comfortable the Australian rookie can get as Reichard's holder.