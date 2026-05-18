Vikings, Ravens to Battle in Joint Practices Before Preseason Game

The joint practice has become an annual tradition at TCO Performance Center over the past several seasons. This year will be no different, with the Vikings announcing they will host the Baltimore Ravens for two days of joint practices during training camp this August, ahead of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota will host the Ravens for joint practices on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20. The teams will then take part in a preseason game on Saturday, August 22 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The exhibition game, which probably won't feature star players after two days of physical practices, is set for noon that day.

The game against the Ravens will be the team's second preseason game, and the only one at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota will open its preseason with a trip to New York to take on the Giants on Saturday, August 15, with kickoff set for noon.

Before heading into the regular season, the Vikings will close out their preseason slate with a trip to take on the Denver Broncos. The date and kickoff time for that game have yet to be announced. All three preseason games can be seen on FOX 9 in the Twin Cities and heard on KFXN 100.3 FM.

Following the preseason games, the Vikings will kick off the regular season at home against the Packers, in a rematch of the 2025 season finale. The team's full slate of regular-season games for the 2026 season schedule was announced last week and features four primetime TV games.

Under Kevin O'Connell, joint practices have become a yearly staple for the Vikings. In 2022, the Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers for two days of practices. The following season, Minnesota hosted a pair of joint practices, first with the Tennessee Titans and then with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2024, the Vikings took part in joint practices in Cleveland with the Browns ahead of a preseason game. Last season, the Vikings hosted the Patriots for joint practices.

Before training camp opens in late July, the Vikings will resume organized team activities on May 27. Mandatory minicamp, June 16-18, will close out the offseason workout program. Players and coaches will then take a month and a half break before returning to TCO Performance Center in late July for training camp.

The Vikings will announce the official start date and full training camp schedule at a later date.