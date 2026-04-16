Vikings Reportedly Holding Private Workout with All-American Punter

The Vikings don't have a punter question with veteran Johnny Hekker on the roster next season, but Minnesota is clearly doing its due diligence to scout for the future as Hekker's days in the league may be numbered as a 36-year-old.

According to NBC Sports' Ryan Fowler, the Vikings are conducting a private workout with former Elon University punter Jeff Yurk on Friday. As Fowler noted, Yurk, a two-time All-American, is the FCS' all-time leading in yards per punt, averaging 58.6 during his career.

Yurk probably isn't someone the Vikings would realistically take in the NFL Draft. In fact, you can't even find York's name on most positional draft rankings. For example, ESPN lists only four punters in its draft rankings: Brett Thorson (Georgia), Ryan Eckly (Michigan State), Tommy Doman (Florida), and Jack Stonehouse (Syracuse).

As a sophomore in 2022, Yurk set a record at Elon by averaging 44.1 yards per punt on 53 punts. He had 18 punts inside the 20, and 16 of 50 or more yards. Eight of his punts went for touchbacks.

Yurk transferred to Pittsburgh and didn't play in 2023, but he returned to Elon in 2024 and 2025, earning All-America honors while being named First Team Coastal Athletic Association.

In 2024, he broke his previous school record by averaging 47.9 yards per punt on 60 punts, including 26 punts of at least 50 yards, 19 inside the 20, and only four touchbacks.

In 2025, he reset his school record again, this time averaging 48.3 yards per punt on 52 punts.

Hekker signed with the Vikings after Ryan Wright left in free agency to sign a four-year, $14 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Hekker is entering his 15th NFL season, having spent 2025 with the Tennessee Titans.

He spent 2022 to 2024 with the Carolina Panthers, and 2012 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Hekker averaged 46.8 yards per punt in 2025 with the Titans, which equaled his career average. However, his net average was 40.3, more than two yards less than his career average (42.7). Of his 78 punts, seven went for touchbacks.

Hekker was named First Team All-Pro as a punter in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017. He was Second Team All-Pro in 2014 and 2018, having been selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons that he made the first team.

Wright had an up-and-down tenure in Minnesota, though 2025 was his best. He punted 65 times last season and was among the league leaders with only three touchbacks.