Vikings Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Free Agents, Incoming Rookies
In this story:
The Vikings had a busy offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft. The team officially released the jersey numbers for every newcomer on Wednesday. There will be more than 30 new jersey numbers for the Vikings in 2026-27.
Notable free agent additions
- 1 — Kyler Murray
- 5 — Johnny Hekker
- 23 — James Pierre
- 93 — Eric Johnson II
Jalen Nailor wore No. 1 for the Vikings last season, and Murray will rock the same number he did for sevene seasons with the Cardinals. Hekker has had a few different numbers throughout his career, but he will be wearing No. 5 with the Vikings. No. 23 was last worn by Stephon Gilmore in 2024, and Pierre will be the next free agent corner to do so. Lastly, Johnson's No. 93 was last worn by Jonathan Allen in 2025.
Draft Class
- 8 — Jakobe Thomas
- 20 — Charles Demmings
- 21 — Desmond Claiborne
- 41 — Jake Golday
- 45 — Max Bredson
- 58 — Gavin Gerhardt
- 78 — Caleb Tiernan
- 95 — Caleb Banks
- 97 — Domonique Orange
Banks will have the opportunity to make No. 95 memorable, and it's oddly enough the same Vikings number as the last defensive tackle they took in the first-round, Sharrif Floyd. Claiborne is following in the footsteps of Jerrick McKinnon as versatile Vikings backs to wear No. 21.
Undrafted Free Agents
- 17 — Luke Wysong
- 28 — Tyreek Chappell
- 29 — Marcus Allen
- 30 — Shaleak Knotts
- 31 — Marcus Sanders, Jr.
- 35 — Kejon Owens
- 38 — De'Veawn Armstead
- 39 — Jacob Thomas
- 40 — Scooby Williams
- 46 — Jordan Botelho
- 47 — Brett Thorson
- 48 — Jacob Roberts
- 49 — Cam'Ron Stewart
- 56 — Arden Walker
- 57 — Keli Lawson
- 62 — Delby Lemieux
- 63 — Tristan Leigh
- 67 — Tomas Rimac
- 89 — Dillon Bell
- 96 — Monkell Goodwine
Bell will notably wear No. 89, which doesn't have significant history with Vikings pass catchers, but it was worn by Travis Taylor in the early 2000s and Mike Jones in the 1980s, among others. It's another intriuiging UDFA class with a handful of players who have a real shot of making the final 53-man roster.
Returning Viking who changed jerseys
- 32 — Chaz Chambliss (old No. 57)
No. 32 was worn by Ty Chandler last season, and Chamblis will be the next Vikings to do so, and the only returning player, who plans to change his jersey number.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert