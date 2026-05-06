Vikings Reveal Jersey Numbers For New Free Agents, Incoming Rookies

The Vikings had a busy offseason with free agency and the NFL Draft. The team officially released the jersey numbers for every newcomer on Wednesday. There will be more than 30 new jersey numbers for the Vikings in 2026-27.

Notable free agent additions

1 — Kyler Murray

5 — Johnny Hekker

23 — James Pierre

93 — Eric Johnson II

Jalen Nailor wore No. 1 for the Vikings last season, and Murray will rock the same number he did for sevene seasons with the Cardinals. Hekker has had a few different numbers throughout his career, but he will be wearing No. 5 with the Vikings. No. 23 was last worn by Stephon Gilmore in 2024, and Pierre will be the next free agent corner to do so. Lastly, Johnson's No. 93 was last worn by Jonathan Allen in 2025.

Draft Class

8 — Jakobe Thomas

20 — Charles Demmings

21 — Desmond Claiborne

41 — Jake Golday

45 — Max Bredson

58 — Gavin Gerhardt

78 — Caleb Tiernan

95 — Caleb Banks

97 — Domonique Orange

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Banks will have the opportunity to make No. 95 memorable, and it's oddly enough the same Vikings number as the last defensive tackle they took in the first-round, Sharrif Floyd. Claiborne is following in the footsteps of Jerrick McKinnon as versatile Vikings backs to wear No. 21.

Undrafted Free Agents

17 — Luke Wysong

28 — Tyreek Chappell

29 — Marcus Allen

30 — Shaleak Knotts

31 — Marcus Sanders, Jr.

35 — Kejon Owens

38 — De'Veawn Armstead

39 — Jacob Thomas

40 — Scooby Williams

46 — Jordan Botelho

47 — Brett Thorson

48 — Jacob Roberts

49 — Cam'Ron Stewart

56 — Arden Walker

57 — Keli Lawson

62 — Delby Lemieux

63 — Tristan Leigh

67 — Tomas Rimac

89 — Dillon Bell

96 — Monkell Goodwine

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia wideout Dillon Bell (WO04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Bell will notably wear No. 89, which doesn't have significant history with Vikings pass catchers, but it was worn by Travis Taylor in the early 2000s and Mike Jones in the 1980s, among others. It's another intriuiging UDFA class with a handful of players who have a real shot of making the final 53-man roster.

Returning Viking who changed jerseys

32 — Chaz Chambliss (old No. 57)

No. 32 was worn by Ty Chandler last season, and Chamblis will be the next Vikings to do so, and the only returning player, who plans to change his jersey number.