Vikings Armed With 4 Top-100 Picks: 2027 3-Round Mock Draft

After beefing up the roster with five top-100 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings already have four top-100 picks in the 2027 draft. That's thanks to the Jonathan Greenard trade, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles send Minnesota two third-round picks, one this year and one next year,

Earlier this week, we started digging into the loaded 2027 draft while looking at potential positions of need. For the Vikings, there could be big shoes to fill at quarterback, offensive tackle, edge rusher, cornerback, and tight end.

The positions of need could expand if 2026 draft picks — defensive linemen Caleb Banks and Dominique Orange, linebacker Jake Golday, safety Jakobe Thomas, and running back Demond Claiborne don't pan out. So it goes for an aging roster that has had more misses than hits in the draft over the past five years.

With that on the table, let's have some fun and do a three-round mock draft. We'll be conducting this mock under the assumption that Minnesota doesn't need a quarterback next year, which would mean Kyler Murray re-signs or the Vikings find renewed faith in J.J. McCarthy.

If they don't need a QB, then it very well might mean Murray led them to a good record, which means we're making these picks under the belief that the Vikings will be picking somewhere between 20-32 in the first round.

Round 1: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) prays on the field prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This feels like a spot where Minnesota will legitimately target the best player available. If they don't, offensive tackle and cornerback might make the most sense since they may need to replace Brian O'Neill and consider the future beyond current cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, and James Pierre.

In the end, they trust that 2026 third-round pick Caleb Tiernan can eventually replace O'Neill at right tackle, and they go with the 6'4'' speedster who is poised to have a huge year as a redshirt junior in the SEC.

Round 2: Anthony Smith, Edge, Minnesota

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Anthony Smith (0) celebrates after the teams win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If Murray is good, then the Vikings will probably be picking somewhere in the 20-32 range of the first round. That takes a lot of the elite players out of the equation, but they can still find high-end talent in a deep draft.

Coincidentally, Minnesota needs an edge rusher to help replace Andrew Van Ginkel, and they stay local by taking Gophers pass rusher Anthony Smith. At 6'6'' and 285 pounds, Smith is a physical specimen who led the Big Ten with 14 sacks in 2025. The only player in college football with more sacks was David Bailey, who went No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. Smith's bound to dominate in 2026, giving him a chance to be picked in the first two rounds next year.

Round 3: Iapani Laloulu, C, Oregon

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu prepares to snap the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They can't avoid the center position any longer. Unless Blake Brandel blossoms into a trustworthy center, the Vikings will need to address this need in free agency or the draft, and with some quality centers available, they opt to take the star from Oregon.

Laloulu, aka "Poncho," was on the field for 884 snaps in 15 games with the Ducks last season. He's been charged with only one sack in 1,854 snaps the last two seasons, according to PFF.

We've already seen some mocks with him being taken in the first round, so getting him here might not be realistic a year from now.

Round 3: Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

If Harbor breaks out in 2026, he could be a top-10 pick. He's as physically gifted as they come at 6'5'' and 235 pounds, and there's word on the street that he could run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash ahead of next year's draft. However, in three years with the Gamecocks, he's only produced 68 catches for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the SEC with an average of 20.6 yards per catch last season.

Do the Vikings need a WR? With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, they have a great 1-2 punch, but there are no sure things currently on the roster behind them.