Vikings Thursday OTA Recap: QB Takeaways, Intriguing Young Players

Thursday saw the Vikings hold their sixth OTA session of the last couple weeks, their second open to members of the media, and their first with new general manager Nolan Teasley in attendance. It wasn't quite as eventful as the practice we got to watch last Wednesday, but there are still a few things to discuss from a day of light rain and football at TCO Performance Center.

How'd the quarterbacks look?

As will be the case at every open practice until the Vikings name their starting QB, all eyes were on Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. And for the second straight practice that we've been allowed to watch, there were enough eye-popping throws from Murray that make it hard to imagine McCarthy having a realistic chance to win this competition.

McCarthy got the first reps in 7-on-7, and his very first throw was a mile behind his intended target. Josh Metellus might've intercepted it if the ball wasn't thrown behind him, too. McCarthy then checked a ball down to Jordan Mason that Andrew Van Ginkel read nicely, threw short to Jordan Addison, and rifled a ball into a tight window to Jeshaun Jones over the middle of the field.

Murray's first throw, which went to undrafted rookie Dillon Bell near the left sideline, was a beauty. He then went through his progressions and connected with Bell again, this time on a somewhat deep ball up the right side. Those two throws said a lot. But it wasn't a perfect day for Kyler. After a short pass, Murray held onto the ball for a bit and tried to eventually push one deep downfield to an open receiver. He didn't get enough on it, which allowed Zemaiah Vaughn to recover for the interception.

McCarthy began his second set of reps by hitting a sliding Tai Felton on a well-placed ball over the middle. He couldn't quite connect with Jauan Jennings on an intermediate out-breaker to the left, but he came back and found Jones on an out-breaker to the right. Murray's final three reps included a couple short throws and one more eye-grabber, as he threw with quite a bit of an anticipation on an intermediate in-breaker to Jones.

Nothing that happened in 11-on-11 action is worth reporting, as the reps were done at well below full speed. In the final set of 7s, there was a Murray-to-Jennings connection, a couple solid throws from McCarthy to Jones and Myles Price, and a ball that sailed on McCarthy while he was rolling right.

The overall analysis hasn't changed much. McCarthy can still zip the ball on a straight line as well as anyone, and he's shown some signs of mechanical improvement from last season. But Murray just looks like a veteran quarterback who can make all of the throws, even if his interception highlighted a concern about his ability to push the ball deep downfield if it's not his first read.

"His physical talent throwing the ball has been on display every day," Kevin O'Connell said of Murray. "The ability to throw to all three levels, layer the ball, anticipation that veteran players bring to the position."

O'Connell also praised his growth within the Vikings' scheme, saying "it's like two totally different guys" when comparing Murray's current comfort with calling plays to where he was when the offseason program began.

Kyler Murray at Vikings OTAs | Alli Rusco, Minnesota Vikings

A young defender to watch

One player worth keeping an eye on this offseason is second-year defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a fifth-round pick out of Georgia in the 2025 draft. After playing 250 snaps and recording one sack as a rookie, he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

What's most intriguing about Ingram-Dawkins is his versatility. Listed at 6'5" and 290 pounds, he was on the first-team defensive line alongside Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez during several of the less-than-full-speed 11-on-11 reps on Thursday. We also saw him kick out and line up on the edge for a couple plays. After practice, I asked O'Connell if he views TID as a guy who can play both spots.

"I do," he said. "Whether it's Ryan Nielsen or Flo or Thad (Bogardus), just the conversations that we're having as a group. One of the things we really liked about him was his versatility. He did a lot of different things at Georgia. He's a really heavy presence on the edge. We're trying to run the ball out at that C/D gap out there and he's out there setting the edge, that's different.

"And then his versatility to kick inside. I don't know if we'll see him get much tighter than maybe a 3, but from the 3 technique all the way out to the edge, that's a really versatile player. ... He's had a really good spring. That kind of year two jump, we're hoping (for) and is happening right now."

Other notes

Players not participating on Thursday included Justin Jefferson, Brian O'Neill, T.J. Hockenson, Blake Cashman, Isaiah Rodgers, and Caleb Banks.

As you might be able to tell from the QB section above, the two receivers who made the most plays in 7-on-7 action were Jeshaun Jones and Dillon Bell. Both were busy at the practice we saw last week, too. Those are two guys to watch as depth players in that room. Assuming Tai Felton and Myles Price make the roster as WR4 and 5 because of their special teams value, the final spot could come down to Jones and Bell.