3 Under-the-Radar Offseason Storylines Vikings Fans Need to Know Before Training Camp

If there’s one thing to know about the Minnesota Vikings entering training camp, it’s that nothing is for certain.

The team’s quarterback battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will earn the most attention on a national level when the Vikings report to TCO Performance Center for training camp. But it’s far from the only offseason storyline fans need to know as the Vikings look to make their return to the playoffs during the 2026 season.

1. Have the Vikings revamped their running game (and will Kevin O’Connell use it)?

While quarterback play made Vikings fans pull their hair out on Sundays, O’Connell’s reluctance to utilize the running game was another source of frustration. The Vikings ranked 12th in the NFL last season with 4.5 yards per attempt, but they also ranked 27th with 410 attempts on the season. Those numbers were also boosted by O’Connell’s watered-down offense over the final five games but there are signs that the Vikings have bigger plans for their ground attack this offseason.

The Vikings moved on from offensive line coach Chris Kuper and replaced him with Keith Carter with the intention of having a more aggressive approach in the trenches. The Vikings also added Frank Smith as an assistant head coach, but he’s built a reputation as one of the most creative schemers in the run game in his previous stop as offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins.

Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones will return as the top two backs for the Vikings, but Minnesota added an intriguing playmaker in Wake Forest running back Demond Claiborne in the sixth round of April’s draft. While The Athletic’s Dane Brugler compared him to a “low-calorie De’Von Achane,” which could be important considering Smith’s background, he also struggles in pass protection and with ball security, leaving plenty of upside, but plenty of questions.

Regardless, O’Connell praised the running game as something fans should watch for in a recent interview with Dan Patrick. If he follows through when the games start to matter, it could go a long way to creating more explosive plays on the ground next season.

2. What will be Nolan Teasley’s first big move as general manager?

The biggest move the Vikings made this offseason was firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and replacing him with Nolan Teasley. The move was praised after Teasley was a key member of the Seattle Seahawks' front office that has won two Super Bowls, but fans are still waiting to see what his first big move will be now that he’s in Minnesota.

Edge rusher is one area that could use some depth as there isn’t much behind starters Dallas Turner or Andrew Van Ginkel. The Vikings also feel incomplete at cornerback, although they have Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers in starting roles and are high on free-agent addition James Pierre.

It’s also important to note that Teasley was not here while most of the offseason decisions were made. This means he is inheriting a roster that isn’t his, and while O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores had significant input, Teasley may have a different opinion, which could lead to a surprising trade or signing over the build to the start of the regular season.

Then again, Teasley could evaluate what he has and wait to make his big move ahead of roster cutdown day or even the trade deadline. But whatever he does will be his first big stamp on the Vikings' direction.

3. Will the interior of the offensive line hold up?

The Vikings played musical chairs on the offensive line throughout last season, but the eternal question for fans has been whether they can find solutions on the interior.

Ryan Kelly was supposed to be a solution at center a year ago, but multiple concussions forced him into retirement. Will Fries was a disappointment after signing a five-year, $88 million contract during the 2025 free agent period and Donovan Jackson’s rookie year was held back by a wrist injury that required surgery.

The good news is that Jackson and Fries, who broke his leg during the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, are well removed from major injury. But the bad news is that starting center Blake Brandel is entering his first full year at center after ranking 37th among 42 qualifiers with a 56.8 overall grade after making the move to center in Week 5 per Pro Football Focus.

If Fries and Jackson play to their capabilities, that should lighten the load on Brandel. But if either struggles, or Brandel can’t get comfortable at his new position, it will lead to another crisis in the trenches.