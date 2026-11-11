Vikings Verdict: Judging Kirk Cousins Trade, Rookie Concerns & Other Overreactions as Week 10 Begins

The Vikings fell to 0-2 during the month of November after an ugly loss to Buffalo, but immediately followed it up with a huge trade for Kirk Cousins. The roller coaster month has seen some serious lows and now some potentially impressive highs.

Cousins should inject some life into the offense, but the path only gets harder from here. Is his addition enough for a Super Bowl run? Is it time to worry about Caleb Banks? Let's get into those overreactions and more ahead of Week 10.

Kirk Cousins is the final piece of the Super Bowl puzzle

The Vikings pulled off the unheard-of on Tuesday, trading for a potential MVP candidate midseason. Minnesota sent over a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Cousins, officially signaling that the Purple and Gold are all-in for 2026.

The #Vikings have acquired QB Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders.



The completion of this trade is pending Cousins passing a physical.



📰: https://t.co/VefqxaBaC4 pic.twitter.com/pbx5QhIvbH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 10, 2026

Cousins alone has more yards and touchdowns this season than the entire Vikings offense combined, and will immediately get the nod this Sunday at Green Bay. There's no question that Cousins' early production and past familiarity with head coach Kevin O'Connell's scheme make this deal very tantalizing, but there may also be an adjustment period.

For December and beyond, Cousins is expected to be much better than the efforts of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, but he also has just days to completely rewire his brain in an effort to take down the Pack. Ideally, he hits the ground running, but if Cousins needs a few weeks to adjust and the Vikings finish November at 7-4, the NFC North may have already left Minnesota in the dust.

The Vikings also stood pat at the deadline regarding running back and more, so while Cousins is a huge upgrade at the most important position in sports, the Vikings are still hoping the run game finds traction 10 weeks into the season. Still, with this defense and a competent quarterback, anything is possible.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

It's time to worry about the Vikings rookie class

First-round pick Caleb Banks was a healthy scratch against Buffalo, and obviously that raised plenty of alarms. The 2026 class as a whole has been largely absent this season, with third-round pick Domonique Orange leading the way in rookie snaps with just 139 out of a possible 508. So is there actually concern, or just a lack of opportunity?

The answer is a bit of both. Banks was benched due to the game plan. The Vikings wanted to stop the run; Banks isn't really all that great at it. Simple enough, but clearly not a great look to already be sitting the No. 18 overall pick. As for his fellow rookies, they're all—for the most part—behind established starters.

Jake Golday got a nice run against Buffalo, getting a season-high 12 snaps, but he's also behind four of the best linebackers in football at the moment. Tackle Caleb Tiernan certainly isn't challenging Brian O'Neill or Christian Darrisaw for a job, and who is going to pull Isaiah Rodgers, Byron Murphy or James Pierre for Charles Demmings?

A case could be made that safety Jakobe Thomas or Banks should be further along at this point, but nine games in is way too early to make any final judgments. The concern level is a mild '4' for the time being.

Verdict: Overreaction

Kevin O'Connell's seat is warming

Zero career playoff wins and the worst offense in football are typically a fast track towards a firing, but O'Connell's standing with the Vikings is likely more complicated than that.

Is it time for Kevin O'Connell to be worried about his future as the Vikings' head coach? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings gave O'Connell a huge vote of confidence after firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah while retaining him, but 2026 hasn't exactly proven them right in that decision. For a supposed offensive genius, the Vikings have the 31st-ranked offense and the 27th-ranked scoring offense after nine weeks. Fingers can be pointed at the abysmal quarterback play, but O'Connell was also the one who gave the green light to Kyler Murray back in March.

Still, barring an epic collapse to miss the playoffs, O'Connell's seat is safe. The Vikings value his leadership and guidance, and as for the offensive struggles, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips seems much more likely to take the fall than O'Connell. Brian Flores probably deserves another shot at a head coaching job, but it's just too hard to see the Vikings bailing on O'Connell, who would be scooped up by another team three seconds after his hypothetical firing.

Verdict: Overreaction

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