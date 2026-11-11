3 Biggest Vikings Roster Concerns Remaining After the NFL Trade Deadline

The Vikings made the trade of the day on Tuesday's deadline, sending a third-round pick to the Raiders for their new No. 1 quarterback: Kirk Cousins. After watching whatever that was on Monday night, Minnesota brass decided they had seen enough and went out to get the former Viking to pilot their turbulent journey towards a Super Bowl.

And while Cousins should amplify the Minnesota passing attack, general manager Nolan Teasley and company also sat on their hands on other positions of need.

So, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, here are three positions that still may hold the Vikings back down the stretch.

1. Defensive line

Minnesota entered the Bills game prepared to stop the run no matter what. The first step in the process was making first-round pick Caleb Banks a healthy scratch. No, the team is not giving up on Banks, and it's about two years too early to start trying to throw the dreaded 'B-word' around. But what it does mean is the Vikings clearly don't trust their depth along the defensive line.

The Vikings had been rumored to be kicking some tires on defensive line help at the deadline, but obviously nothing materialized. The starting trio of Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are certainly formidable, but if any are forced to miss time, relying on rookies Domonique Orange and Caleb Banks appears to be going to be problematic.

The good news is that this issue shouldn't be a problem barring an injury. Still, the defense was on the field for over 40 minutes Monday night, and if the offense isn't improved moving forward, problems could start stacking up quicker than J.J. McCarthy's tenure in Minnesota.

2. Offensive line

Much like the defensive line, the Vikings were thought to be exploring the idea of adding depth up front at the deadline. With Donovan Jackson out for the season and Will Fries playing some underwhelming football, it makes sense that Minnesota would try to improve its interior.

Upgrading the O-line is something Vikings fans would've loved to see happen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With no new additions, though, the Vikings are precariously thin at guard after releasing Trevor Keegan earlier last week. They don't have another guard listed on the roster, so potentially they view rookie Caleb Tiernan or center Michael Jurgens as players who could fill any potential voids.

Again, unless an injury rears its ugly head, the Vikings won't need to stress too much about the lack of depth up front. When and if an injury does happen, though, Cousins' flak jacket may need some steel reinforcement built in.

3. Running back

The Jonathan Taylor dream was over the minute the Colts (foolishly) refused to part with him for anything less than a first-round value. That means it's Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones for the rest of the way for Minnesota after sending rookie Demond Claiborne to injured reserve.

Among the players not traded by today’s deadline:



🏈Jonathan Taylor

🏈Daniel Jones

🏈Grover Stewart

🏈Budda Baker

🏈Josh Sweat

🏈Moro Ojomo

🏈Khalil Mack

🏈Calvin Ridley

🏈Tony Pollard

🏈Tariq Woolen

🏈Garrett Wilson

🏈Breece Hall

🏈Will McDonald

🏈Derrick Henry pic.twitter.com/Q4tBw9vFbC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2026

Honestly, that's not the worst thing. Mason was clearly finding some room against the Bills, racking up 35 yards on just six carries, but head coach Kevin O'Connell oddly never felt the need to get him going even more. Jones is still a reliable vet, and Cousins theoretically opens up the run game even more.

The problem here is that the Vikings still lack any sort of explosion or home-run threat in the backfield. Mason and Jones are solid chain movers, but they won't scare any defenses, and they likely won't be unleashing any 75-yard runs to break a game wide open. The Vikings really should've looked to add some speed at running back, but it's not like the room is in dire straits either.

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