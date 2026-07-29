What Vikings' Jamal Adams Signing Means for Ivan Pace Jr.

The surprising news of Jamal Adams’s return to the Vikings broke Monday evening, and it immediately raised questions about the implications for a number of players.

It was unclear initially what position Adams would play, as he moved to linebacker last season with the Raiders after playing safety for eight seasons. Then, shortly after the signing, it was announced Adams would remain at LB in Minnesota.

Adams joins an already strong defensive unit and looks to bolster it even more heading into 2026, but his arrival creates one potential issue to address by the end of camp. The room is packed—very packed. The Vikings currently have seven other players at the position before even counting Adams.

So what does this mean for an already busy LB room? Someone will likely have to be the odd man out, and there’s reason to believe it could be fourth-year ILB Ivan Pace Jr.

Addition of Adams

Adams was one of the most dominant defensive forces in the entire league... six years ago. Since then, he has hopped around with tenures in Tennessee and Detroit before converting from safety to linebacker in Vegas last season.

However, Adams was far from a traditional ILB as a Raider.

Adams took 254 snaps at ILB, 124 at slot corner, 66 at edge, and only 2 snaps at safety. This breakdown immediately invokes thoughts of an existing “do-it-all” defender on the team: safety Josh Metellus. Clearly, there’s a reason why defensive coordinator Brian Flores likes this guy and his potential fit in his ever-evolving scheme. Adams’s ability to play multiple roles is a perfect fit for Flo’s philosophy even if he is no longer the high-energy defender he once was. He enters a room that already has Blake Cashman, Eric Wilson, Pace, and 2026 second-round pick Jake Golday.

Keeping five ILBs could be quite the reach, even for Flores, which could throw a wrench into Pace's outlook with the Vikings.

How Ivan Pace Jr. got to this point

Pace won over Vikings fans after going undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2023. Not only did he make the 53-man roster, but his impact was felt as soon as he hit the field with 102 tackles as a rookie. One standout moment was a game-sealing interception off Raiders quarterback Aiden O'Connell in Vegas, the one exciting play in a 3-0 win. He entered 2024 with high expectations, but injuries to his quad, ankle, and hamstring limited his impact and production.

Ivan Pace Jr. has seen his fair share of highs and lows during his time with the Vikings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Pace’s production continued to decline despite him being healthy and available. Shortly into the season, returning vet Eric Wilson took Pace’s starting role and never looked back. Pace made rotational appearances and contributed on special teams, but many thought his time in Minnesota would be over once his contract ended after the season.

Surprising news then came on March 9, as the Vikings tendered a one-year, right-of-first-refusal contract to the then-restricted free agent. All signs pointed to Pace having a role in the defense, even if it was diminished. That said, Minnesota can wipe his entire $3.52 million salary off the books if they want to move on from him (via trade or cut) this offseason, per Spotrac.

Deciding factors

Training camp and preseason will give us some indication of where Pace and Adams fall in the earliest form of the Vikings’ depth chart, and luckily, we won’t have to wait long as the team begins practices on Wednesday.

Pace will need to prove the Vikings right in their initial optimism from his rookie season in 2023, while Adams will need to prove he still has what it takes to be an impact player before turning 31 in October. Luckily for Vikings fans, Flores will likely be the one to make the final call, and he seems to know a thing or two about putting together the strongest defense possible.