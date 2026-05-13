What's a Realistic Outlook for the Vikings' Offensive Line in 2026?

With newcomers like Kyler Murray and Jauan Jennings joining an established group of players, the Vikings' offense has the potential to be a prolific attack in 2026. But it's going to have to start up front. In order for Murray to have a big year and for the Vikings to finally establish an efficient running game, the offensive line has to perform at a high level. What's a reasonable expectation for that unit?

Coming into last season, the Vikings had their best on-paper offensive line in a long time. To complement standout tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, they went out and signed Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, then used their first-round pick on Donovan Jackson to complete the starting five.

Unfortunately, the idea of that offensive line was never realized due to injuries. Coming off a significant knee injury during the 2024 season, Darrisaw didn't debut until Week 3. Just as he returned, Kelly was absent with the first of what would be multiple concussions suffered during the season. Jackson didn't play in Week 4 due to a wrist injury, O'Neill suffered a meniscus injury in that game, and Kelly picked up another concussion. By Week 5, the Vikings were down three starters.

Kelly didn't return again until Week 12, which saw the Vikings get their full starting O-line onto the field for the first time in Green Bay. It didn't last long. Darrisaw didn't play the following week in Seattle and was eventually shut down before the season ended. Kelly suffered a third concussion in Week 16, and this one was career-ender. He announced his retirement after the season.

The Vikings are due for improved health from their offensive line in 2026. But until proven otherwise, questions about Darrisaw's knee will linger. Can he stay on the field and get back to being the same player he was before the injury? Prior to getting hurt, Darrisaw had established himself as an elite left tackle in the NFL over multiple seasons. A lot of the ceiling of this Vikings O-line in 2026 hinges on the unit's best player becoming himself again.

At right tackle, O'Neill is a pillar of consistency coming off of yet another great year. He's missed a few games in two of the last three seasons, but he's pretty close to a sure thing year after year.

The interior has more questions. It feels like a pretty safe bet to think Jackson will improve upon a solid rookie season in year two at left guard, especially if the old Darrisaw returns to his left. Jackson showed some impressive flashes at times and seemed to get better as the year went along. Still, that's not a sure thing until it actually happens.

Outside of Darrisaw's health, there are two big questions on the Vikings' offensive line. The first is at center, where Minnesota did not add anyone of note this offseason to compete with Blake Brandel in the wake of Kelly's retirement. The Vikings clearly believe Brandel can provide them with at least adequate play in the middle of the line. That feels somewhat risky, and only time will tell if they're right.

The other question is whether Fries at right guard is anything more than a competent starter. The only lineman to play in every game for the Vikings, Fries received extremely average PFF grades in both run blocking and pass protection, which isn't what you hope for when you sign a guy to a five-year, $88 million contract. The Vikings would love to see him show more of the high-level ability he displayed with the Colts early in 2024 before a season-ending injury.

This Vikings offensive line feels like it has the upside to be a top-five group in the NFL if everything goes right. There are questions, but the depth situation has been improved with the offseason additions of Ryan Van Demark and Caleb Tiernan.

ESPN's Mike Clay recently ranked the Vikings' O-line 11th in the league. That feels about right at this point in time.

Current 2026 NFL Offensive Line projected starters: pic.twitter.com/oGq7k4anGY — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 12, 2026