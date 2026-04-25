Vikings Take Domonique Orange With 82nd Overall Pick: Instant Grade

The Vikings have selected Iowa State nose tackle Domonique "Big Citrus" Orange with the No. 82 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, their first of three scheduled selections in the third round on Friday night.

Minnesota has made three picks so far in this draft and all three have been used on front-seven defenders. Two of them are defensive tackles. Orange and first-round pick Caleb Banks now join Jalen Redmond in giving the Vikings quite the core in the middle of their defensive line moving forward.

Whereas Banks is a freak athlete with big-time pass-rush potential, Orange is a true run-stuffing nose tackle. Across four seasons with the Cyclones, he recorded one sack. He also had just seven career tackles for loss. But at 6'2", 322 pounds, the work he does generally doesn't show up in the stat sheet. This is a guy who eats up blocks and is very difficult to move off of his spot, which creates tackle opportunities for others in the run game.

Instant grade: B

There will be plenty of questions about the Vikings taking another defensive tackle despite having no shortage of other needs (secondary players, pass-catchers, center), but I don't mind it. The DT room was an obvious need coming into this draft, and sometimes it makes sense to double down on addressing a need if you believe in the players you're taking.

With Banks and Orange, the Vikings have added two different prototypes at defensive tackle. In theory, they should complement each other nicely. Orange will help with run defense, which has been an issue for the Vikings at times. He's also very durable and has enough quickness and power for his size to potentially not be a zero in the pass rush later down the line. Throw in second-round LB/EDGE Jake Golday, and the Vikings have added quite a bit of juice to their front seven this weekend.

It would be hard for me to give out a grade above a 'B' for drafting a nose tackle with 7 career TFLs and some real limitations as a player. But building out the trenches in the draft is almost always a good idea, so I get the process here. Plus, the nickname is truly awesome.

Vikings draft picks so far

Round 1, Pick 18: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Round 2, Pick 51: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Round 3, Pick 82: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

The Vikings are scheduled to pick at both 97 and 98 in this round as well. Maybe they'll finally go offense with one or both of those? Stay tuned.