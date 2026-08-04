Why Adrian Peterson Is Right About Vikings' QB Competition

The main goal for the Vikings in 2026 is simple: avoid letting poor quarterback play drag down a talented roster. J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray are currently engaged in a training camp battle to determine a winner who will help with that goal.

If there is any former Viking who could speak to the urgency this brings, it’s Adrian Peterson. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee was recently interviewed by RotoGrinders’ Kyle Odegard, where the two discussed several topics, most notably the Vikings’ QB battle.

Peterson, who was recently named to the Vikings Ring of Honor, did not hold back from making his opinions known.

“In my eyes, based on what I’ve seen from J.J., it would definitely be a surprise," Peterson said. "That’s not to take anything away from J.J. I feel like he’s still a young quarterback. He’s only been around two or three years, and he was injured the first year. But I feel like he has a lot of growing to do.”

Peterson's criticism of McCarthy was followed by praise for Murray.

Great agility as a quarterback and has an incredible arm. And a guy that can keep a play alive. I thought it would be a really good fit for Minnesota with the talent they have. He really could be a game-changer for them. Adrian Peterson on Kyler Murray

Although Peterson won't have a say in the Vikings' final decision, it's safe to say that the former running back's opinion isn't baseless—it's outright correct.

Adrian Peterson's familiarity with inconsistent QB play makes his opinion valid

Peterson knows a thing or two about inconsistent QB play, having played with 13 different starters over his 10 seasons in purple. This inconsistency meant that Peterson would end his career with only a single playoff win, coming against Dallas in 2009 with Brett Favre under center.

Now the team and fanbase must worry if current star Justin Jefferson will meet a similar or worse fate.

Of particular note is Peterson’s time with Christian Ponder, the most comparable QB to McCarthy from his tenure with the team. The stories have strangely similar starts: the team drafts a young QB higher than projected and brings in a journeyman vet to bridge the gap until the young gun is ready.

For Ponder, it was Donovan McNabb. For McCarthy, it was Sam Darnold.

Christian Ponder showed flashes, but never put it together in his time with the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ponder eventually took over as a rookie in 2011 after McNabb struggled to find his footing, while McCarthy missed his entire rookie season before stepping in as the starter after Darnold’s departure in 2025. Both QB’s were surrounded by strong offensive talent but could never find consistency. The Vikings would eventually move on from Ponder as their starter during his third season in 2013, but the damage was done.

The team hit a reset at the QB position by drafting Teddy Bridgewater with the last pick of the first round in 2014, closing the book on Ponder’s chances to be the franchise quarterback they had hoped for.

The signing of Murray this past March indicates the Vikings have zero intentions of letting this happen again. While McCarthy is getting a real chance to earn the job, the team has repeatedly emphasized the need for strong QB play, regardless of who it’s from. Peterson clearly thinks Murray has the upside to make that happen.

If he’s right, the 2026 Vikings should avoid the disappointing outcomes many of Peterson’s teams faced through his career.