5 Vikings Clearly on Hot Seat to Begin Training Camp: J.J. McCarthy Should Feel the Heat

The Vikings have reported to training camp, and it usually means competition is in the air. While the heat will be on at TCO Performance Center, it could be even hotter for players who are trying to hold on to their jobs or even just their roster spot going into the upcoming season.

The players below are facing that situation. Whether it’s a starting role or just a spot on the 53-man roster, they can’t afford to have a rough camp. Otherwise, they could be looking for a new team by the time the Vikings open the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

5. J.J. McCarthy, QB

Nobody’s seat may be hotter going into training camp than J.J. McCarthy’s. At this time a year ago, McCarthy was ready to take the throne as the Vikings’ quarterback of the future, but it failed spectacularly, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 starts.

While the Vikings went 6-4 in those games, it was usually despite McCarthy, and there were several other games that the now 23-year-old did not finish due to injury.

J.J. McCarthy's performance with the Vikings last season left much to be desired. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last five games showed a glimmer of hope, but the Vikings still added Kyler Murray to ensure they have a steady baseline of quarterback play next season. Murray is starting the competition with a presumed head start, and McCarthy did not seem thrilled about the competition when minicamp began. But he showed improvement during the offseason program and could be in a competition that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said could last until the season opener.

It feels unlikely that O’Connell will drag it out that long, but it’s possible considering he was hand-picked by “The Quarterback Killer” during the 2024 draft. If McCarthy doesn’t win the job, there is also the possibility of a trade, perhaps meaning there is more than just a starting job on the line as he battles Murray in camp.

4. Michael Jurgens, C

The Vikings' center position was one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 season. But while Ryan Kelly’s concussions were bad injury luck and Blake Brandel was learning the position, it didn’t say great things about 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Jurgens.

Jurgens got the largest workload of his career last season with 309 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. But those snaps didn’t go well, with a 54.1 overall grade and nine pressures allowed on 165 pass-blocking snaps. To make things worse, four of those pressures allowed were sacks, creating an interesting dynamic moving forward.

The Vikings have done their best to pump up Brandel as he begins his first full season as the starting center. But Jurgens got competition when Gavin Gerhardt was selected in the seventh round of last April’s draft.

Jurgens may never become a starter for the Vikings, but becoming a depth piece should be the goal. After being passed over for Brandel, who had never played center before taking over in Week 5 last season, Jurgens may need a strong camp to keep his job.

3. Walter Rouse, OT

Taken one round ahead of Jurgens in the 2024 NFL Draft, Walter Rouse has also been put on notice by the Vikings’ offseason additions. After watching Rouse and Skule struggle to navigate injuries to Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, the Vikings went out and signed Ryan Van Demark from the Bills and took Caleb Tiernan in the third round of April’s draft to fix the problem.

Darrisaw and O’Neill aren’t going anywhere, so this is an important time for Rouse to step up and earn his roster spot behind them. Rouse effectively “redshirted” during his rookie season and only played 88 offensive snaps during the 2025 campaign, per PFF. He also had issues in pass protection, allowing six pressures—including a sack—over 61 pass-blocking snaps and is firmly on the roster bubble entering camp.

With Tiernan and Van Demark in the fold, Rouses’s best chance to stick is by showing he can play multiple positions. But if that doesn’t happen, the Oklahoma product has long odds to make the final 53-man roster.

2. Ivan Pace Jr., LB

The Vikings found an undrafted free agent gem in Ivan Pace Jr. back in 2023, as he turned in a solid rookie campaign with 102 total tackles, two tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. His flaws were exposed in 2024, however, and after losing his starting job to Eric Wilson last season, he finds himself competing for a job during camp.

The biggest issue with Pace is his coverage. Per PFF, Pace has allowed 69 catches for 637 yards and three touchdowns on 84 targets. While he’s managed a pair of interceptions and a pass breakup, opposing quarterbacks have picked on him for a 100.2 career passer rating, including a career-worst 121.8 rating allowed last season.

Ivan Pace Jr. must show improvement in coverage if he wants to remain with the Vikings beyond training camp. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pace’s saving grace has been his ability to rush the passer, and he’s racked up 48 pressures and seven sacks on 231 career pass-rushing snaps. But according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has preferred not to play him on passing downs, which negates his biggest strength.

After allowing a season-changing kick return against the Bears last November, special teams may no longer be an option, which could lead to Pace’s downfall and his exit from Minnesota.

1. Johnny Hekker, P

A four-time Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro, Johnny Hekker seemed to be locked in as the Vikings’ replacement for Ryan Wright when he signed back in March. However, the Vikings threw a curveball when they added Georgia’s Brett Thorson as an undrafted free agent.

Thorson already made an impact during minicamp, showing a big leg that helped him earn a career average of 45.6 yards with the Bulldogs. He also showed tremendous accuracy, pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times last season and came away with the Ray Guy Award as the top punter in the nation.

The Vikings can stash Thorson on the practice squad without burning a roster spot, as the Australian is eligible for the International Pathway Program. But Hekker’s performance last year indicates the rookie could walk away with his job, as his 40.3 net yards per punt were the second-lowest of his career, ahead of a 39.2-yard average with the Rams during the 2019 season.

With the added challenge of becoming Will Reichard’s holder on field goals, Hekker has a lot to do in a short amount of time. And it could lead to the veteran getting disposed of quickly if Thorson has a big camp.