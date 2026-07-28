Kevin O'Connell Provides Subtle Update on QB Competition (and it's Good News for J.J. McCarthy)

Vikings training camp is officially here as all players reported to TCO Performance Center by Tuesday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and new general manager Nolan Teasley kicked things off with a joint presser to set the stage for what fans can expect over the coming weeks.

Naturally, one topic took precedence over everything else: the hotly contested QB competition.

The Vikings made it clear all offseason that they were looking to add talent in the QB room after a disappointing 2025 season from J.J. McCarthy. After losing his entire rookie season to a torn meniscus, the 2024 10th overall pick struggled as a first-year starter in 2025. While struggles are to be expected from a first-year starter, McCarthy’s health only served to further complicate matters as he battled injuries to his ankle and throwing hand, as well as a concussion.

Simply put, the Vikings needed better performance and more availability from their QB. Once the season ended, they set out to make that happen.

The Vikings can only find out J.J. McCarthy's potential as long as he remains healthy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Connell continued to push the need for a competitive environment in the QB room as the early parts of free agency approached. Speculation took off regarding the Vikings’ ultimate plans and what it would mean for their young QB.

Would they trade a Day 2 pick for Mac Jones? Was a Kirk Cousins reunion on the table? Would Aaron Rodgers go full Brett Favre? How much does Joe Burrow really love Justin Jefferson?

Ultimately, the team announced the signing of Kyler Murray to a one-year veteran minimum deal for $1.3 million on March 12. Murray immediately won over a large portion of the fanbase by admitting he cried as a young Vikings fan watching Brett Favre throw an interception in New Orleans that ultimately cost the Vikings a chance at a Super Bowl appearance, an experience shared by many. With his high athletic upside and former Pro Bowl-caliber production, it seemed Murray’s arrival may signal the end of McCarthy’s time as QB1.

Vikings' QB competition is real

Yet, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell never once changed his tune: this would be a legitimate QB competition.

Many expected the arrival of organized team activities and mini-camp in May and June to indicate that the Vikings had already made their decision, yet reps were split between the two QBs as evenly as possible. Murray had ups and downs; McCarthy had ups and downs. Both showed areas of opportunity, and both showed flashes of why the team brought them both in to begin with.

Murray had the advantage of a seven-year career while McCarthy had the advantage of entering year three in KOC’s complex offense. Murray even emphasized the challenges of splitting reps in a new offense to the media in a post-practice presser.

Fast forward to Tuesday. Players have reported to camp, and the first practice kicks off one day later. O’Connell could have very easily used this chance to hint at his QB of choice, but instead he continued to emphasize that, for now, this is a true competition, one where McCarthy very much has a shot to earn the job.

“Both Kyler and J.J. will take reps with the first team," O’Connell said when asked about the plan for managing QBs. "They’ll also take reps with the second group, and I think that gives different layers to the evaluation as well.”

LIVE: Head Coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Nolan Teasley talk to the media ahead of Vikings Training Camp

https://t.co/cSX7buAUlg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 28, 2026

“We want an elevator at the quarterback position. And in many ways, doing that in this system is kind of a ‘do-your-job mentality,’ which is running the show, throwing completions, and just showing the ability to execute our offense with comfort.

Kevin O’Connell, Vikings HC

O’Connell said the team wants to be thorough in the process but is ready to prepare the starter for the season once they make the call.

Elaborating on his role in the decision, Teasley said it would be a group effort but emphasized his trust in the coaching staff: “I should have the ability to offer a different vantage point and we’ll discuss it actively.”

When asked by SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad how he intends to split reps between Murray and McCarthy, O’Connell explained the difficulties in dividing reps "50/50" before stating, “I know we’ll be thorough; I know both guys will feel like they’ve got an opportunity to compete.”

Perhaps of most interest, O'Connell also declined to commit to a starter by the start of joint practices against the Ravens on August 19 and 20, making it clear that the team will give both QBs more than enough time to earn the job if needed.

What O'Connell's comments mean for McCarthy

So, what does this mean?

Well, if you’re wondering which QB’s jersey to buy before the Vikings host Green Bay in Week 1, it's probably still Murray. However, McCarthy has been given a real opportunity, one many people across the league assumed he would not even get. Whether or not he capitalizes on it remains to be seen.

O’Connell’s commitment to a thorough and even approach shows that they have not yet given up on McCarthy, and every Vikings fan should be excited about this regardless of who their QB of choice is. As O’Connell emphasized: “They both know, and everybody on our team knows, we’re gonna do what’s best to give us the best possible chance to be a really good football team this year.”

Whether that's Murray or McCarthy is yet to be seen, but either way, fans should be confident that the Vikings are taking every possible opportunity to find the answer.