5 first impressions after Week 1 in the NFC North
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown and still found a way to rally and beat the Titans. The Packers lost their starting QB for the short term but showed they can hang with the big boys in a loss to the Eagles. The Vikings have perhaps created the blueprint for success with Sam Darnold. And the Lions are tough as nails. Let's dig into our first impressions from the NFC North after Week 1...
1. Sam Darnold has protection and looked great
Darnold has never had an offensive line capable of protecting him consistently like he had Sunday against the Giants. Sure, Dexter Lawrence bullied right guard Ed Ingram for a sack on the second offensive play of the day, but Darnold was largely able to work with comfort in the pocket. He connected on 12 straight passes to start the game and looked highly capable of making every necessary throw.
Big-time credit is due to Minnesota tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, who turned New York's talented edge rushing duo of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux into non-factors. The heat gets turned up in Week 2 against Nick Bosa and the 49ers.
2. The Jameson Williams draft pick was a gift from the Vikings
Williams is making Minnesota's decision to trade back in the 2022 draft with Detroit look worse than it already did when the Vikings cut safety Lewis Cine before the start of the regular season. Williams shredded the Rams with five catches for 121 yards and a long touchdown in the season opener. He looks extremely legit and could cause problems for Minnesota for years to come.
When it's all said and done, Cine might not make it in the NFL and Williams could be a star for Detroit. Oh, and don't forget the fact that the Vikings trading down from No. 12 to No. 32 with Detroit also meant they passed on safety Kyle Hamilton, who has become a star for the Ravens.
3. Was Bill Belichick right about Caleb Williams?
Chicago rallied to beat the Titans but the No. 1 pick in the draft didn't look great. Williams finished his debut 14-of-29 passing for 93 yards and no touchdowns. That's a negative first impression, especially since the Bears did everything they could to give him weapons by signing Keanan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze to team up with DJ Moore. Remember, Belichick said just before the season started that he wasn't impressed with Williams' preseason accuracy.
The job gets harder in Week 2 as Williams and the Bears take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday Night Football.
4. Packers have to win without Jordan Love for a bit
If Love misses 3-6 weeks because of an MCL injury, the Packers will have to win with Malik Willis under center. It's a terrifying proposition for a Packers team that looked capable of hanging with the best of the best in their loss to the Eagles in Brazil. Can Willis keep the Packers upright in upcoming games against the Colts, Titans, Vikings, Rams and Cardinals?
5. Thoughts on defenses in the division
The Packers had a heckuva time trying to stop Saquon Barkley and the Eagles. They allowed 410 yards of total offense and gave up 34 points. We have to believe that Green Bay is better than they showed on field turf in Brazil that was compared to an ice rink.
In Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson was a monster against the Rams but the Lions gave up 304 yards through the air. Stout against the run, bad against the pass. That was their weakness last season when they finished 29th in passing yards allowed, and it isn't off to a great start in 2024.
The Bears were fortunate to play a Titans team that has very little to offer anywhere on the field. They won thanks to a blocked punt touchdown return and then second-year QB Will Levis attempting one of the most ill-advised passes you'll ever see, which got taken to the house for a touchdown. We'll see how the Bears do against C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and the Texans before we get any sort of grip on how good they are.
Minnesota was given the gift of Daniel Jones, who was booed from start to finish in a miserable performance at MetLife Stadium. Jones couldn't hit the broad side of a barn, but the Vikings deserve credit for playing an aggressive defense that applied constant pressure with speedy edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner. There are reasons to be optimistic about Minnesota's defense, but the truth will likely be revealed in the coming weeks against the 49ers, Texans and Packers (if Jordan Love plays).