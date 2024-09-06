Game-by-game, final record predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
The 2024 NFL season is upon us and predictions have been published far and wide. Most don't expect the Minnesota Vikings to win many games, but there are a few teams every season that defy expectations and rise to the top. While there are plenty of reasons to doubt the Vikings as one of those teams this season, we can point out common sense rationale for why they will be good.
For starters, can a full season of Sam Darnold at quarterback be worse than nine games without Kirk Cousins last season? Unless Josh Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall are better than Darnold, the overall QB play for 17 games should be good enough to stay competitive.
Secondly, the Vikings had no semblance of a running game last season. Aaron Jones is a mammoth upgrade over Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler looked explosive in spurts in his first opportunity with a significant role in 2023.
Thirdly, it's Year 2 with Brian Flores at defensive coordinator. Sure, the Vikings lost edge rusher Danielle Hunter and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks, but they added three solid pass rushers in Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie Dallas Turner while replacing Hicks with Blake Cashman and improving the cornerback position with Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin.
How will it all shake out? We asked our staff of Vikings On SI writers to make game-by-game predictions and the result of just one of five picking the Vikings to make the playoffs. Joe Nelson came in with a bit a shocker with the Vikings finishing 12-5, including what would be an incredible 3-0 start with wins over the Giants, 49ers and Texans.
Will Ragatz has Minnesota going 9-8 after teasing a playoff push with a 9-6 start. Back-to-back losses to the Packers and Lions to end the regular season would be a very Vikings way to collapse into the offseason. Jonathan Harrison expects a 2-5 start before a furious finish keeps the Vikings in the mix until the very end, falling just short. Nolan O'Hara foresees a 1-4 start and a 9-8 final record while Tony Liebert has the poorest outlook at 7-10.
Week
Opponent
Will Ragatz
Joe Nelson
Jonathan Harrison
Nolan O'Hara
Tony Liebert
1
at Giants
W
W
W
W
L
2
vs. 49ers
L
W
L
L
W
3
vs. Texans
W
W
L
L
W
4
at Packers
L
L
L
L
L
5
Jets (London)
L
W
W
L
L
6
Bye
7
vs. Lions
W
L
L
W
L
8
at Rams
L
L
L
L
L
9
vs. Colts
W
W
W
W
W
10
at Jaguars
W
W
W
W
W
11
at Titans
W
W
W
W
L
12
at Bears
L
W
L
L
L
13
vs. Cardinals
L
W
W
W
W
14
vs. Falcons
W
W
W
W
W
15
vs. Bears
W
W
W
W
W
16
at Seahawks
W
L
L
L
L
17
vs. Packers
L
W
W
W
L
18
at Lions
L
L
L
L
L
Record
9-8
12-5
9-8
9-8
7-10
We'll be sure to bookmark these predictions for gloating at the end of the regular season. In the meantime, make sure you check out our weekly game predictions with more in-depth explainers, starting with Week 1 against the New York Giants.