NFC North roundtable: Vikings, Lions, Packers, Bears and the case for the Super Bowl
In our Week 8 NFC North roundtable, our On SI colleagues were asked to state the case for their team to make it to the Super Bowl and to provide the biggest key to leaving the gridiron with a victory in Week 8. Let's dive into the answers...
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams (7:15 p.m. Thursday)
Detroit Lions vs. Tennessee Titans (12 p.m. Sunday)
State your team's case for the Super Bowl: When the Lions are humming on offense, they are one of the toughest units to stop in the NFL. Jared Goff has been playing at an MVP level, and the players around him are emerging as among the best in the league at their positions. He’s comfortable behind a strong offensive line and has the ability to dice up defenses.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Not letting up. The Lions are on some kind of roll heading into this game against the struggling Titans. Against a team that has already begun to sell ahead of the trade deadline, not having an emotional let down after two big wins is paramount. Games against Green Bay and Houston loom on the horizon, but they cannot afford to look past a Tennessee team that is struggling. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars (12 p.m. Sunday)
State your team’s case for the Super Bowl: It’d be easy to look at last week’s victory over Houston as good fortune. The Texans were down four starters on defense and their elite receiver, Nico Collins, yet forced the Packers to kick a last-play field goal. However, the Packers have multiple ways to win games. Of course, Jordan Love can throw it and Josh Jacobs can run it. But the defense, a barrier to so many potential Super Bowl runs since their last championship in 2010, is why Green Bay won last week. The C.J. Stroud-led Texans finished with 55 net passing yards.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Protecting Jordan Love. Jacksonville has a good one-two punch of edge rushers with Travon Walker (six sacks this year) and Josh Hines-Allen (17.5 sacks last year). The secondary, however, has been a train wreck. Jacksonville has allowed a league-worst passer rating with 16 touchdown passes and one interception. With Green Bay’s multitude of receiving threats, there should be plenty of options – so long as Love has time to find them. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (3:25 p.m. Sunday)
State your team's case for the Super Bowl: The Bears have been playing close to Super Bowl level defense since last season and it continues with 12 straight opponents failing to score more than 21 points. Their cornerback-linebacker-edge rusher combination is the key with Jaylon Johnson-either T.J. Edwards or Tremaine Edmunds and Montez Sweat. A Super Bowl run would require Caleb Williams to stay on his current upward path and the offensive line to solidify blocking the run and pass for divisional play and the playoffs.
The biggest key to victory in Week 8: Containment. If their defense is facing Jayden Daniels, they need him kept in the pocket. Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter can't let Daniels step up and take off with the ball. If it's Marcus Mariota, the same is true as Mariota runs just as much, just not as successfully. He had 11 runs last week in relief of Daniels. Playing plenty of zone is a way to combat a running QB and the Bears are among the best at this. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI