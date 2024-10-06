Stephen A. Smith blasts Aaron Rodgers for performance against Vikings
It's not often that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws three interceptions like he did in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In fact, it's only happened six times in his 235 career games.
But apparently, Stephen A. Smith doesn't remember those other five games. It has been two years since the last one after all.
Smith took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after the game to blast Rodgers' performance in the loss.
"I don't know who the hell the @Vikings were playing against, but it damn sure wasn't the Baaaaaaaaaaaddddd Man I know and love," Smith posted. "Someone clearly stole @AaronRodgers12 identity, b/c I didn't know who the hell threw those 3 int's today. Never saw him in my life."
That was in response to a post from former Vikings receiver Cris Carter, who tagged Smith to let him know who was 5-0.
Rodgers threw three interceptions for the first time since Nov. 6, 2022, against the Detroit Lions. The first was a pick-6 to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who proceeded to take it 63 yards to the house to give the Vikings a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The final interception sealed the game as Stephon Gilmore got under his pass attempt to Mike Williams in the final minute of the game with the Jets attempting to mount a game-winning drive.
All in all, it was a good day for the Vikings defense, and a bad day for Rodgers.