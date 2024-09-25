Stephen A. Smith finally gives in: 'I've got to give credit where credit is due'
Being alone on an island isn't always fun and it appears as though Stephen A. Smith has allowed himself to be rescued from Minnesota Vikings Doubter Island.
After refusing for weeks to give into pressure from his peers that the undefeated Vikings are the real deal, Smith on Wednesday revealed his top-five teams in the NFL and he put the Vikings at No. 2.
"Look y'all, Sam Darnold, I got to give the man love. I ain't telling you I'm going to do it in a couple weeks because I know what I saw over the previous six years, but thus far, you see this brother flinging the football, you see Kevin O'Connell and the way that he's coaching, you've seen that defense in Minnesota. I got to give love and respect where it's due," Smith said on ESPN's First Take.
Smith has the Vikings ahead of juggernauts like the 49ers, Texans, Packers, Lions and Chiefs. The only team in front of Minnesota on his list are the Buffalo Bills.
"We know (Justin) Jefferson is that dude. They don't even have (Jordan) Addison and those boys back," Smith continued. "Watch the Minnesota Vikings. I've got to give credit where credit is due."
It's a 180 from Smith, who just 24 hours earlier was debating Vikings great Cris Carter about why he's not ready to buy into Darnold after three successful weeks when he has years of poor play on his record.
Whatever the case, we welcome Mr. Smith with open arms to the bandwagon as his case offers a reminder that it's never too late to change your ways.