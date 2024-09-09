Vikings coach delivers fiery locker room speech about Sam Darnold
More prepared. Better conditioned. Better execution. Ready to overcome self-inflicted adversity.
Those were underlying messages in head coach Kevin O'Connell had in his locker room speech following the Minnesota Vikings' 28-6 destruction of the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
O'Connell handed out game balls to running back Aaron Jones, safety Harrison Smith, rookie linebacker Dallas Turner and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel. All were deserving: Jones had 94 rushing yards and a touchdown; Turner got his first career sack; Smith intercepted the 35th pass of his career; and Van Ginkel had a sack and an interception return for a touchdown.
But the first game ball went to the quarterback who is hoping a fresh start in Minnesota will lead to big results for the first time since he was drafted third overall in 2018.
"This guy started the game 12 for 12," O'Connell said, handing Sam Darnold the first game ball. "This guy's gonna go out there and do that over and over and over again and they're going to be f****** talking about him."
That wasn't the only F-bomb O'Connell used in his speech.
"Remember what I said to you last night, about my why. It's this right here. I ain't going to get emotional on you just yet, it's coming probably, but this is it right here," O'Connell added. "Embrace this feeling and then we go f****** hunt it week after week after week by staying disciplined, it's what it takes. I love this team. Let's go. 1-0."