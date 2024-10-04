Kirk Cousins screams 'You like that!' after throwing for 500 yards
"Hey how 'bout that?! You like that!"
That's what Kirk Cousins appeared to scream in the locker room after he threw for 509 passing yards and guided the Atlanta Falcons to a wild overtime win, 36-30, over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Cousins wasn't the only one screaming the catch phrase. So was wide receiver Drake London, who after hauling in 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown shouted it in the tunnel on his way the locker room. He then yelled "I feel like Kirko Chainz!"
Cousins was brilliant. After being subject to criticism after his Falcons debut in Week 1 — when analysts were wondering if he was capable of returning to form after tearing his Achilles last season with the Vikings — he has led Atlanta to three wins in four weeks, including three game-winning drives.
Atlanta's only other loss was a nail-biter against the Kansas City Chiefs in which Cousins nearly led a game-winning drive.
Atlanta's win probability was less than 5% in Week 2 against the Eagles and the Falcons won 22-21. Their win probability at one point Thursday night was 4.7% and he wound up throwing for 509 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the Falcons on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive last week against the Saints.
Cousins is rapidly shaking off the false narrative that he doesn't come through in prime-time games. He's 2-1 in prime time this season and both wins were epic. If the Vikings and Falcons keep on the same track, the Dec. 8 return of Cousins to Minnesota is going to be one of the biggest games of the 2024 NFL season.