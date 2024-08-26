Vikings announce first wave of 14 roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline
The Vikings have announced a first wave of 14 roster cuts ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline to set an initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season. As of now, they've trimmed down from 91 players to 77.
The following players were waived, the team announced:
* QB Matt Corral
* RB DeWayne McBride
* TE Sammis Reyes
* RB Mo Ibrahim
* CB Jaylin Williams
* TE Neal Johnson
* WR Justin Hall
* OLB Owen Porter
* OL Chuck Filiaga
* OL Doug Nester
* OL Matt Cindric
* OL Spencer Rolland
* DL Tyler Manoa
Additionally, cornerback A.J. Green III was released. As a vested veteran, he's not subject to the waivers process like young players are.
None of these moves are surprising. All of these players fell into the longshot category in my roster breakdown from last week.
Nearly half of these players — Corral, Ibrahim, Johnson, Hall, Filiaga, and Cindric — were signed within the last couple weeks. They were needed as bodies for the final preseason game, but were always highly unlikely to make the 53-man roster. Corral was beaten out decisively by Jaren Hall for the Vikings' QB3 role, which was expected.
Green is the one name here with some real NFL experience, although Williams also saw the field for the Vikings last season. Porter, Nester, Cindric, Rolland, and Manoa were part of the Vikings' undrafted rookie class this year. Reyes, a tight end from Chile, was on the roster as part of the NFL's international player pathway program. He saw regular season action for Washington back in 2021.