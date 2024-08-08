Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter to Vikings in reputable mock draft
Could Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter be the answer to the Vikings' cornerback woes?
In a mock draft by The 33rd Team, the Vikings are projected to select the Colorado corner/receiver with the ninth pick in next year's draft. Obviously, a mock draft this early is far from foolproof, but you never know, right?
"Is Travis Hunter a cornerback or a wide receiver in the NFL? It's more difficult to find an impact corner with Hunter's natural instincts and ability to produce turnovers," Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team writes. "The Minnesota Vikings have one of the weaker cornerback rooms in the league, so Hunter would revitalize a unit that was elevated by Brian Flores in 2023."
Hunter was one of a number of stars that followed Deion Sanders to Colorado last year, starring as a dual-threat cornerback and receiver. On the offensive side, Hunter caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He lined up primarily as a slot receiver in the Buffaloes offense, taking 225 snaps in the slot and 124 snaps out wide. Defensively, Hunter grabbed three interceptions and was credited with 5 pass breakups while holding opposing quarterbacks to an 89.7 passer rating.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projects Hunter as more of a wide receiver at the NFL level, saying, "He has every tool needed to develop into a No. 1 wideout. Quite simply, this guy's at his best on a football field when the ball is in his hands."
That's not to say Jeremiah couldn't see Hunter as a corner at the next level either. "However, I'm sure he would show improvement as a cover man if his offensive snaps were limited," he wrote.
In breaking down his tape, Jeremiah said that Hunter "isn't quite as polished defensively as a cornerback, but his movement skills and playmaking ability are still quite impressive."
"He's at his best in press coverage," Jeremiah continued. "He has quick feet and hands to stab and mirror opposing wideouts. He loves to play underneath, anticipate and undercut routes. The young man has plenty of recovery speed when he's caught out of position. He flashes the ability to sink and drive on the ball from off coverage, but he will get out of position at times versus play action."
The Vikings probably have to have a top-10 pick to land Hunter in the 2025 draft, so there's an entire football season that has to play out before Hunter to Minnesota becomes realistic.