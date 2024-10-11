Ex-Packer claims Brett Favre was in a deer stand when he got Vikings to fire Brad Childress
According to former Packers tight end Mark Chmura, Brett Favre was in a deer stand when he told Zygi Wilf to fire Brad Childress in 2010.
Speaking on the Jen, Gabe, and Chewy show on ESPN Milwaukee this week, Chmura told a story about Childress and Favre getting in a fight during a blowout loss against the Packers in November of that season — the last game Childress coached before getting fired.
"When he was with Minnesota, second year, they're not playing as well," Chmura said. "Chilly (Childress) goes up to him and says 'I'm gonna pull you out of the game.' And we all know No. 4, he thinks he can come back from 100 points. And I don't blame the guy one bit, he said no. And they got into a fight on the sideline. Chilly's replacing Brett, Brett runs onto the field, says 'you're not replacing me.' Plays the rest of the game, get into a huge fight after the game. Brett's in a deer stand on Tuesday. Zygi Wilf calls him up and is like 'what should do?' And Brett said 'fire his ass.' What's Zygi Wilf do? Fires him."
The context for that story is that they were discussing the Robert Saleh situation and the role Aaron Rodgers may or may not have played in the Jets' coach getting fired this week. Rodgers firmly denies having anything to do with it. Chmura doesn't believe him. "This is the exact same story what went on here," he said in comparing Saleh to Childress. "Aaron Rodgers, I guarantee he told Woody Johnson to fire him."
Everyone knows things didn't go smoothly for Favre, Childress, and the Vikings in 2010, but this story — if true — is an incredible one.