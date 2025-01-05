Report: 'Multiple teams' considering trying to trade for Kevin O'Connell
It never hurts to try, right?
After all there aren't great NFL coaches growing on trees, and teams in need of a new coach are already beginning to find candidates as the hiring cycle approaches. That's probably while "multiple teams" are considering trying to trade for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, at least according to analyst Jay Glazer, who broke the news on FOX Sunday.
"There are multiple teams that are actually considering trying to trade for Kevin O'Connell," Glazer said on FOX. "And the reason why: Next year, the last year of his deal, they've had no contract talks yet at all, and look, if you're a team out there saying, 'Why not take a shot? See if we can do it.' Maybe the Vikings don't let it happen, but Kevin O'Connell kind of has the cards here."
That being said, the chances of O'Connell going anywhere are slim to none. Teams don't part willingly with a coach like O'Connell, who's in his third season in Minnesota and has a 34-16 record to this point. He still has a year remaining on his contract, and Vikings owner Mark Wilf recently told the Star Tribune his intent of keeping both O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah beyond the 2025 season. O'Connell is a part of the long-term vision of the franchise.
The Vikings plan to have talks about contract extensions with O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah after the season.
Of course, it never hurts to try, but any inquiries will likely be met with a quick hanging up of the phone.