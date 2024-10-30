Vikings' Brian Asamoah II named as 'under-the-radar' trade candidate
Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II was mentioned as an "under-the-radar trade candidate" by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in a recent story.
Asamoah was a third-round pick in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's infamous 2022 draft class, and like most of the defensive players taken in that class, he hasn't made much of an impact in the NFL outside of special teams. The former Oklahoma linebacker has played 14 defensive snaps this season and a total of 171 in his career, most of which came late in his rookie season. He is a useful special teams player, having seen over 600 snaps in that phase, but that value can typically be replaced.
Because the Vikings are so short on 2025 draft picks — they currently have just their first-rounder and two fifths, though they'll likely receive a third-round comp pick as well — it would make sense for them to consider trading a backup player like Asamoah if another team believes in his upside enough to part with a late-round pick. There really isn't much of a route to an expanded role for him in Minnesota, considering Blake Cashman is under contract through the 2026 season and Ivan Pace Jr. will be an RFA in '26.
Another player from that 2022 draft class who is a candidate to be moved is cornerback Akayleb Evans. He played over 800 defensive snaps last year but is buried on the depth chart this season. Theoretically, Evans could have more value in a trade than Asamoah, given that he has a season of starting experience. The first two picks in that class are already gone; Lewis Cine was released and is on the Bills' practice squad, while Andrew Booth Jr. was traded to the Cowboys.
Even after acquiring RB Cam Akers and LT Cam Robinson, there's still plenty of time for Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to get deals done prior to next Tuesday's deadline. That could mean adding a piece like a defensive tackle or cornerback, and it could also include moving Asamoah or Evans for a late-round pick.