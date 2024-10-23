Vikings trade rumors: Rounding up the latest buzz with deadline in two weeks
The November 5 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and things are heating up a bit around the league. On Wednesday, the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins (to the Chiefs) and Ernest Jones (to the Seahawks). Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were also moved recently.
What might the 5-1 Vikings do next? They've already made one minor move, acquiring Cam Akers, and we know GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah isn't afraid to wheel and deal. Here's a roundup of some recent Vikings-relevant rumors and trade ideas.
CB Akayleb Evans floated as a candidate to be traded
The Vikings are obviously in win-now mode, which makes them logical "buyers" in this market, but it's not always that simple. They also need more 2025 draft picks, so Adofo-Mensah could consider moving a player who isn't seeing the field for a late-round pick if such a deal becomes available. One possibility is Evans, a third-year corner who is fourth — at best — on the depth chart. That's who ESPN's Kevin Seifert floated as a candidate to be moved in a recent article, while noting the Vikings aren't "necessarily looking" to trade him.
"Evans started two games as a rookie in 2022 and 15 last season, but he is now buried on the depth chart behind veterans Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquill Griffin," Seifert wrote. "At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, he has the kind of size that teams covet at the position. The Vikings aren't necessarily looking to move him, and he could be elevated based on injuries, but at the moment there isn't a clear path for him to get on the field."
The Vikings also have veteran Fabian Moreau and rookie Dwight McGlothern on the roster, so they wouldn't be totally depleting their depth if they trade Evans. Another name in the same boat, this one floated by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, is LB Brian Asamoah II. Like Evans, he's a '22 draft pick who isn't playing and could potentially draw some interest.
Titans reportedly don't plan on trading Simmons
Despite moving Hopkins and Jones after falling to 1-5, Tennessee has "no intentions" of trading Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, according to Titans reporter Buck Reising. If the Vikings were going to make a major splash before the deadline, Simmons felt like someone to at least keep an eye on. The Vikings could really use a game-wrecking interior pass rusher, and Adofo-Mensah and Titans GM Ran Carthon are close from their time together in the 49ers' front office. It was never a likely possibility, but it's especially far-fetched if the Titans want to keep Simmons around.
Broncos DT named as player Vikings should target
If the Vikings want to go after a cheaper defensive tackle, ESPN's Ben Solak named the Broncos' D.J. Jones as a player they should target.
"Jones has been a handy player for a quality Broncos defense, so I'm not sure how gettable he is right now — but he is a veteran in the last year of his deal, so it's worth making the call. Vikings fans are hoping for Jeffery Simmons or Dexter Lawrence II, but Jones would give them the stout and reliable nose tackle play they need at a fraction of the cost."
Personally, I don't know if Jones makes a lot of sense for the Vikings. They've got Harrison Phillips to play nose tackle, and Jonathan Bullard is a solid run-stuffer as well. If anything, they seemingly need a pass-rushing DT who is an upgrade from (or at least a complement to) Jerry Tillery and Jihad Ward. That's not Jones' game. Denver has two of those — Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers — who would be big-time additions, but they're both under contract through 2025. Also, at 4-3, the Broncos aren't exactly a team you'd expect to sell.
The Stafford rumors aren't worth your time
There was a rumor going around the internet on Tuesday that the Vikings are interested in trading for Rams QB Matthew Stafford, but the person who posted it on social media isn't a reporter and has no track record of breaking news. For a wide range of reasons, that's not happening. And if you wanted further confirmation of that, here you go:
Will the Vikings make a big splash?
Also on Tuesday, we covered the news that insider Darren Wolfson believes a "pretty big" splash could be coming for the Vikings before the deadline, which would potentially include moving next year's first-round pick.