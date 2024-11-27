Will it be Vikings? Daniel Jones reportedly informing teams of decision Wednesday
Will Daniel Jones soon be a Minnesota Viking? It sounds like we might know on Wednesday.
Jones, who was waived by the New York Giants last week and cleared waivers on Monday, apparently has a "leading" choice of who he wants to sign with next and he'll be "telling teams" on Wednesday, according to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, citing league sources. The Vikings are considered one of the favorites to sign Jones.
Jones likely has his pick of the litter as a clear upgrade over most backup quarterbacks in the league and the fact he'll be able to sign a minimum contract as the Giants are still on the hook for his salary. Jones started 10 games for the Giants this season and threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven picks while completing 63% of his passes.