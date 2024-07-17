Three Vikings make lists of top 10 NFL players at each position group
The folks at ESPN have rolled out their rankings — which are voted on by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts — of the top ten players at every major position group in the league. Only three Vikings made the cut.
Justin Jefferson: No. 1 wide receiver
For the second consecutive season, Jefferson leads the way at his position. He missed seven full games and parts of two others in 2023 and still managed to finish with 1,074 receiving yards. Jefferson's 98.4 career yards per game is the best mark in NFL history by a decent margin. Tyreek Hill isn't far behind, but Jefferson has proven to be the best of the best right now.
"He's the best route runner in all of football in my opinion," an NFL wide receivers coach told ESPN. "Play speed. Constant production. Instincts. Elite hands. Do-it-all route runner," said one executive.
T.J. Hockenson: No. 5 tight end
Hockenson tore his ACL late last season and will miss at least the start of the upcoming campaign, but this is a well-deserved nod to his elite abilities when healthy. He trails only Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Sam LaPorta on the TE list. Hockenson caught 95 passes for 960 yards last season and would've set the Vikings' all-time receiving record by a tight end had he not missed the last two games.
"His zone instincts are elite, the ability to manipulate areas and get friendly to the QB," an NFL coordinator said. "His ability to win on choice routes in level two and create leverage vs. linebackers or defensive backs. He can play with power vs. smaller guys and with more finesse vs. bigger guys. He can play across the formation and you have to respect him as an all-around tight end because he can and will block."
Christian Darrisaw: No. 6 offensive tackle
Darrisaw has been incredible for the Vikings over the past two seasons. He's a dominant force of a left tackle who rarely gets beat in pass protection, shines with his athleticism in the run game, and generates an absurd amount of highlights for an offensive lineman. There's a case to be made that he should be even higher on this list.
One NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN that Darrisaw "has the most upside of maybe all of them" at the OT position. Another exec said his "body control stands out."
Snubs?
- New Vikings RB Aaron Jones apparently just missed the cut for the top 10 at his position. 11th feels fair enough for the 29-year-old, though you could argue he deserved to be higher after finishing last season with five straight 100-yard games for the Packers.
- No one else was even an honorable mention at their position, not Brian O'Neill or Jonathan Greenard or any of the Vikings' three star safeties. That's not surprising, but all five of those players arguably deserve more recognition.