Vikings insider: Justin Jefferson situation not yet 'cause for alarm'
June has arrived and Justin Jefferson still hasn't signed a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
Everything in the offseason so far has been voluntary, so the fact that Jefferson hasn't showed up to any of the team's organized team activities is no big deal. What happens, however, if he doesn't show up for mandatory minicamp June 4-6?
“It's going to attract headlines if he's not here, certainly. And I would look for those as soon as the night before, if it leaks out that he's not going to be here, that's probably coming from his camp," said Ben Goessling on the Access Vikings podcast. "There's still, I think a lot of optimism about getting the deal done. I don't think any of this stuff is necessarily a cause for alarm."
Jefferson could be fined by the Vikings if he skips mandatory minicamp, though Goessling believes Jefferson will be in attendance, though perhaps not practicing.
"My guess is he shows up, he does the, kind of a hold-in thing. Although, I say that, and we have not seen him do that before. Typically, when he's been here, he's kind of gone and done his thing," Goessling said. "If the deal's not done by training camp, then I think we have a bigger story on our hands. But I don't think it's a huge deal at this point."
The Vikings have not announced training camp dates, but camp typically begins in late July.