Vikings' Jonathan Greenard sticks up for teammate Jordan Addison
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been subject to plenty of criticism after getting arrested on suspicion of DUI last Friday, when he was, according to police, found asleep at the wheel and blocking a lane of traffic in Los Angeles.
The optics of this being Addison's second driving-related incident in as many years — and the fact that it happened a week after his teammate Khyree Jackson died in a car crash — are obviously not great. A recent report from KSTP's Darren Wolfson, which we covered at Vikings on SI, said that people within the organization are "incredibly pissed off" by this situation.
Amidst the heat that Addison has been receiving, one of his new teammates has decided to publicly stand up for him. Jonathan Greenard, a fifth-year veteran acquired by the Vikings in March, commented "I'm not incredibly pissed off" on an Instagram post relaying Wolfson's report.
"All due respect bro, but your teammate just passed from a person under the influence," someone replied to Greenard's comment. "What if Jordan got hurt or hurt someone from this?"
"We can do what ifs all day but all you can do is learn at 22 years old," Greenard replied. "But y'all choose to crucify him instead."
This remains a developing story. Addison was released from custody two hours after being arrested on Friday night, and no new details have emerged since then. It'll be interesting to see if he eventually faces discipline from the Vikings or the NFL — perhaps a suspension — for his second driving-related offense.
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will hold a pre-training camp press conference on Monday afternoon, and you'd imagine they'll be asked about the Addison incident.