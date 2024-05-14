Vikings Re-Sign DT James Lynch
The Vikings have re-signed defensive tackle James Lynch, the team announced on Tuesday. He takes the roster spot of cornerback Joejuan Williams, who was released.
Lynch was selected by the Vikings out of Baylor in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was entering the final year of his contract last summer when he tore his ACL in August, spending the year on IR. Now he's back for his fifth season in Minnesota, where he'll look to earn a roster spot in a wide-open DT room. Here's what I wrote about Lynch in my UFA profile of him this winter:
Lynch, who turned heads with 13 sacks during his final college season, served as a rotational DT for the Vikings in 2021 and '22 after playing sparingly as a rookie. He totaled just under 600 defensive snaps in those seasons, with a PFF run defense grade that jumped significantly (from 52.2 to 72.8) in his third year. Across his three seasons, Lynch has three starts, two sacks, four total TFL, 53 tackles, and a fumble recovery.
Still just 25 years old, Lynch will get a chance to compete for a roster spot somewhere this year — but he might not get much more than the veteran minimum to do it. The Vikings could look to bring him back if they think he can provide some value at a low price once he's fully recovered from the ACL tear.
The Vikings are clearly confident enough in Lynch's medical progression to bring him back. Whether or not he can participate in OTAs is unclear, but he'll presumably be ready to go for training camp. The safe assumption is that this is a one-year deal for a non-guaranteed veteran's minimum salary (a little over $1 million).
Because the Vikings didn't do much at defensive tackle this offseason, it's not too hard to imagine Lynch making the roster. Here's an estimate of what the depth chart looks like at that position:
* Harrison Phillips
* Jonathan Bullard
* Jerry Tillery
* Jaquelin Roy
* Levi Drake Rodriguez (rookie)
* Jonah Williams
* James Lynch
* Taki Taimani (rookie)
* Tyler Manoa (rookie)
