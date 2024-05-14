Vikings Release Joejuan Williams, Will Host Jerry Jacobs on Visit
The Vikings have released one veteran cornerback and are set to host another on a visit this week. The player they cut is Joejuan Williams, a former Patriots second-round pick who spent time with both the Bears and Vikings last year. Tom Pelissero was on that news. Coming to Minnesota for a visit this week (according to Jeremy Fowler) is Jerry Jacobs, who started 29 games for the Lions over the past three seasons.
Williams was the 45th overall pick out of Vanderbilt in 2019, but he hasn't panned out at the NFL level. The 6'3" corner played just over 500 defensive snaps in his first three years with New England before missing the 2022 season due to injury. He signed with the Vikings last spring, got poached off their practice squad by the Bears in September, and returned to Minnesota's practice squad in November. Williams appeared in two games for the Vikings down the stretch. Still just 26 years old, he'll look to latch on somewhere else.
Jacobs would be an interesting upgrade for the Vikings if they're able to sign him. The 26-year-old is reportedly visiting the Falcons on Tuesday before he's scheduled to head to Minnesota. Signed by Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2021, Jacobs made the roster as a rookie and started nine games. He averaged just over 600 defensive snaps per year over the past three years, recording four interceptions, 23 passes defended, and nine tackles for loss. The 5'11", 203-pound Jacobs has played almost exclusively at wide corner in his career. He had a 66 PFF grade as a rookie but has been in the 56-57 range the last two years.
This spring, the Lions declined to tender Jacobs as a restricted free agent. He's still looking for his next team, but his market seems to be heating up. Given his experience and production, it'll likely cost more than the veteran's minimum to sign him. Maybe a one-year deal worth up to $3-4 million? Jacobs would add some competitive depth to a Vikings CB room that features Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., and rookie Khyree Jackson.
If the Vikings don't sign Jacobs, they'll still have an open roster spot to use elsewhere.
Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.