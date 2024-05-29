Vikings Rookie Dallas Turner Draws High Praise From Christian Darrisaw
Vikings rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner is already making quite the impression at OTAs. At a recent practice, he broke out a spin move that caught the eye of one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL — and drew a lofty comparison.
"He had a spin move last week, it was quicker than Danielle's," Christian Darrisaw said on Wednesday (via Darren Wolfson). "I was like 'Damn, this guy's gonna be special.'"
The player Darrisaw is referring to is, of course, four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter, who signed with the Texans this offseason after posting 16.5 sacks in his ninth year with the Vikings. Darrisaw spent the last three years duking it out in practice with Hunter, who is one of the most physically gifted pass rushers in the league. So for him to say that Turner's spin move is even quicker than Hunter's is very high praise.
Darrisaw did clarify that Turner put the move on someone else, not on him. "I was like 'holy f***,'" Darrisaw said. "It was one of those."
The Vikings have major hopes for Turner, who they traded up to select with the 17th overall pick in last month's draft. The 21-year-old former Alabama star seems to have all of the tools to become a star pass rusher at this level, which would be massive for Brian Flores' defense. He's long and powerful, he's a remarkable athlete, and he's continuing to develop more and more moves to get to the quarterback. Between signing Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and drafting Turner, the Vikings were able to put together a very intriguing OLB room even after losing Hunter and D.J. Wonnum in free agency.
"I think Dallas is gonna be special," Darrisaw said. "His explosiveness (stands out). He has that burst, he's quick."
