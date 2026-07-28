NFL Training Camp Live Updates: All 32 Teams Have Now Reported for the 2026 Season
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NFL football is now officially back, as all 32 teams have reported to training camp ahead of the 2026 season.
This summer has already seen both Patrick Mahomes and Daniel Jones be cleared to practice after season-ending injuries, Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea request a trade, veteran safety Jamal Adams sign with the Vikings and quarterback Jacoby Brissett receive a much-earned raise. Now, with 26 more teams set to begin on-field work on Tuesday, there's sure to be plenty more news on the horizon.
We’ll keep you updated in real-time here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest as it happend from around the league.
NFL training camp live updates: All 32 teams have now reported for 2026 season
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Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.