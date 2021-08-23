NFL Cutdown: Are Washington Rookie Draft Picks Safe?

"You really don’t want to cut a guy that you drafted right away, but you want to play the guys who give you the best opportunity to win,'' Rivera said.

The way for any NFL team to "beat the cap'' is to have rookies make the final 53-man roster. Does that mean the Washington Football Team is fairly locked in on keeping a host of its new NFL Draft acquisitions and other kids?

“The only time it’s ever important is the first year,” said the WFT coach Ron Rivera in addressing the issue of keeping first-year guys. “After that, you start looking at the guys who can help you right now.''

Right. But every year features "first-year guys.'' And every year, every NFL team is trying to "beat the camp,'' that is, replace older and more expensive players with younger and cheaper counterparts.

Washington and the other 31 NFL teams must trim their rosters to 80 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, all part of the path toward the final 53-man roster. Our sense is that the WFT may not wait until the deadline to make some of its moves, so stay tuned ...

But know that as Washington prepares for its second round of cuts, a player’s draft status - especially in his first year - does combine with his talent and performance to help make the final call.

Fortunately for the WFT, and fortunately for this rookie class, talent and performance have come together nicely in training camp and in the preseason. So linebacker Jamin Davis, tackle Sam Cosmi, wide receiver Dyami Brown and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, all of whom have performed well, are obviously in.

Later draft pick John Bates, the tight end, is probably in as well. are locks for the 2021 roster. Long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman? In. Other draftees? Not necessarily.

Rookie free agent running back Jaret Patterson? He's surely got a job in some form.

In the end, this draft class is largely making it easy on Rivera and staff.

"You really don’t want to cut a guy that you drafted right away, but you want to play the guys who give you the best opportunity to win,'' Rivera said. "That is important.”

And that is what this group of rookies might very well do for Washington in 2021.

