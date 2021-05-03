Regrets? Who Washington Bypassed In NFL Draft

Every round and every pick in the NFL Draft comes with some question or another possibility. Here's what Washington bypassed with their first five picks.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team made 10 selections over the three days of the NFL Draft.

We graded them a "B" overall - a grade worth arguing over, which is part of the fun.

Now let's take a round-by-round look at what else they could have done, matched up with their needs, and what they bypassed.

Regrets? The WFT may have a few.

In the first round, taking Jamin Davis from Kentucky came at the expense of bypassing Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Florida receiver Kadarius Toney and Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, among others.

You certainly can make an argument for J.O.K.' But while he got a lot of hype pre-draft, as we've mentioned many times: the fit and his size were two very big concerns and he lasted all the way into the second round.

The WFT, by the way, never got a crack at Micah Parsons, the Penn State linebacker. Dallas - which sources tell CowboysSI.com had him as the top defensive player on their board - grabbed him early, so it'll be Micah vs. Jamin, hopefully for both, for years to come.

Darrisaw might turn out to be a stud in Minnesota but his groin surgery could have knocked him down a few pegs.

Washington did not have the opportunity to take Micah Parsons or Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 19. It would have been very interesting to see the call there.

In the second round, Washington took Samuel Cosmi, a versatile tackle from Texas that would have been a mistake in the first round, but makes a ton of sense in the second - specially with Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg off the board.

In that round, receiver Elijah Moore - who they reportedly had interest in - was long gone, as were safety Richie Grant from Central Florida and Teven Jenkins, an offensive tackle from Oklahoma State.

We mentioned J.O.K in the first round but not only did Washington bypass him once, they could have added him a second time and did not at 51.

The WFT did pass on Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State, a tackle ... so that will be Cosmi's comparable, but they also passed on Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is more of a pure pass-catcher. They also said no thanks to Kyle Trask, the quarterback out of Florida.

In the third round, Washington took Benjamin St-Juste, a huge corner from Minnesota that many felt was a reach. It certainly was a need ... but it could be both.

One could make an argument that Paulsen Adebo, a corner from Stanford, was a safer pick but realistically - that's about it.

Before receiver Dyami Brown was taken at No. 82 overall, tight end Hunter Long went just before Washington's pick and they did bypass our favorite tight end in the draft, Tommy Tremble, along with Amari Rodgers, a receiver from Clemson.

John Bates, a blocking-first but capable receiving option at tight end, from Boise State, was selected at No. 124 overall in the fourth round.

Washington bypassed a couple of running backs that could have gone here in Chuba Hubbard and Kenneth Gainwell, along with Brevin Jordan, the athletic pass catching tight end from Miami.

There is the temptation to judge it all now, but really we won't know for months if the WFT got this even a bit right. And we won't have a full evaluation for years. ... at which time, it's hoped there aren't too many regrets.