Terry McLaurin Voted Washington Team Captain

ASHBURN. Va. -"Touchdown Terry" McLaurin is now a Washington Football Team captain, as Ron Rivera announced in his Wednesday post-practice media session.

Washington did not have to replace Landon Collins as a captain in a formal sense; a player can be a leader without having a captain’s 'C' on his chest. Often, it's a move that can be symbolic and one of respect, more than a necessary effort.

"Blessed to have the opportunity to help lead this team," McLaurin said on his twitter account

McLaurin, of course, didn't just earn this nod because of his postgame speech that went viral after the Dallas domination.

He earned it from Day 1 last year. Even with a different coaching staff, everyone knew that McLaurin just oozes leadership and maturity.

It's hard to explain but you just know it when you see it or hear it.

Dwayne Haskins was voted a team captain because he was the quarterback and had a great summer on the 'gram.' He wasn't a team captain because he screams leadership like McLaurin does.

You don't have to have a bombastic personality to be a leader. McLaurin doesn't. He's humble, mature, smart and has a seasoning well beyond his years.

McLaurin was part of the leadership structure at Ohio State and over many different interactions with him over the last year-and-a-half, one can't help but be impressed by the young receiver and now captain.

On the field and off.

Washington was already short one captain in Haskins and they found a convenient way to add to their structure without sacrificing and perhaps embarrassing Haskins.