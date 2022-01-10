Will Offensive Stalwart Brandon Scherff Stay in Washington?

While the Washington Football Team's run game just ended on a positive note against the New York Giants , a key part to that success may be gone next season.

Washington left guard Brandon Scherff will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, after being on a $38-million franchise tag in 2021.

"I'd love to be here. I said that the last couple of times," Scherff said Monday in the wake of the team's season-ending victory over the New York Giants. "That's always a goal for me: Finish where you started. I hope I can finish my career here."

The seven-year NFL veteran has been on a franchise tag for the last two seasons. During that time he's been named an an All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.

The question is why a long-term deal still hasn't been made.

"I couldn't tell you," Scherff said. "That's between my agent and them [Washington]."

The All-Pro guard said that he's not worried about free agency and he'll deal with it when it comes. Five-year WFT center Chase Roullier said that Washington would be losing a lot if Scherff was to leave.

"He's [Scherff's] really an anchor on our offensive line. He's a great leader. Fantastic player, obviously," Roullier said. "Love having him around but this game is a business."

Washington left guard Ereck Flowers had some high praise for the offensive line. He said the run game should be a "big identity" for this team moving forward. That identity could take a huge hit if Scherff doesn't return.

"The strength of the offense is in the line. Got big dudes who love to run block and set aggressive on people. Got a nice young back," Flowers said. "This is the best line I've ever played on. You can see it on the film. Guys are in-sync."

Scherff will play somewhere next season and get paid the big bucks. We'll just have to wait and see if it's in Washington.