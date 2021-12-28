Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Jerry Jones Trolls Washington Football Team ... and Its Bench

    The Dallas Cowboys won Sunday night's NFC East game on the field. Now, a couple days later, owner Jerry Jones is trolling the Washington Football Team for another victory on the bench.

    You might remember the Cowboys - to combat cold weather - shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field for the Week 14 meeting. Despite 80-degree temperatures Sunday and the game played with AT&T Stadium's roof closed, Washington stole the ploy and sent their own version to Philadelphia and then to Arlington.

    The Cowboys blasted WFT 56-14 during the game. Jones has now blasted - jokingly, of course - his rival owner Dan Snyder in the aftermath.

    During his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Tuesday, Jones was asked about Washington's decision to bring its customized benches to AT&T Stadium. Jones had the perfect answer, trolling Washington after Dallas completed the season sweep of the reigning NFC East champions.

    Said Jones, "Those benches, I'd just assume keep them if we can lock them down out there and maybe keep them out there permanently."

    Ouch.

    Jones, of course, clarified that the benches wouldn't stay in place for Dallas' Sunday meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and that he's merely poking his friend, Snyder.

    "We've had good luck with those benches," Jones said. "The bench story has been one that makes me smile a little bit."

    With a different champion in 17 consecutive seasons, what goes around in the NFC East tends comes around.

    In 2020, Washington swept Dallas by a combined 66-19 on its way to the division championship. In 2021, the Cowboys went 2-0 against WFT to the tune of 83-34 en route to the title.

    Who says the Dallas-Washington rivalry is dead?

