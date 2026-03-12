2026 NFL Free Agency: Grading Every Major Move For Fantasy Football Leagues

Conor Orr on these moves: Mike Evans | Malik Willis | Kenneth Walker III | Winners and losers

Trade grades: Osa Odighizuwa | Geno Smith | Michael Pittman Jr. | Rashan Gary | Minkah Fitzpatrick | Maxx Crosby | Zaire Franklin | Garrett Bradbury | DJ Moore | David Montgomery | Tytus Howard

The NFL’s free-agency frenzy didn’t disappoint, as we saw several big names change teams, not to mention some serious trade drama with the whole Maxx Crosby debacle. While that deal had little fantasy football value, plenty of the other league transactions had major implications.

So, I’ve looked at the 20 moves thus far that will have the biggest fantasy impact and assigned them each a grade. These grades are based not only on that player’s updated fantasy value, but also on what his departure means for his former teammates’ draft value for 2026.

Fantasy free agency grades

DJ Moore to the Bills (A): The trade is a win all the way around. Not only does Moore get to be the top option for Josh Allen in an offense he knows from his time in Carolina with coach Joe Brady, but his departure from Chicago allows Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III to bust out.

David Montgomery to Texans (B+): Montgomery gets a chance to become the new starting running back in Houston, which is an obvious win in fantasy leagues as he has RB2 upside. The only loss here is Woody Marks, who no longer has sleeper value with DM on the roster.

Kenneth Walker III to the Chiefs (B+): Walker’s move away from Seattle (and Zach Charbonnet) and into a featured role in Kansas City is a win. He’ll play in an offense led by Patrick Mahomes, so the Super Bowl MVP could post career-best totals in 2026.

Travis Etienne Jr. to the Saints (B+): Etienne signed a four-year, $52 million contract with the Saints and will serve as the new featured back for coach Kellen Moore. While this is bad news for Alvin Kamara, it also opens a chance for Bhayshul Tuten to move up in Jacksonville.

Mike Evans to the 49ers (B+): Evans isn’t going to re-emerge into a fantasy star heading into this age-33 season, but he will be the top option in the 49ers' passing game. His departure from the Buccaneers also greatly benefits the fantasy value of Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin.

Malik Willis to the Dolphins (B): Willis’s move to Miami, where he will be the team’s starting quarterback, is a win since it gives him a chance to become a potential fantasy sleeper. His rushing chops will make Willis a popular fantasy asset in all 2026 fantasy leagues.

Wan’Dale Robinson to the Titans (B): Robinson is a winner for two reasons. First, he’ll be entering an offensive system in which he has done well under coordinator Brian Daboll. Second, he should be a high-volume player in the passing game for starting quarterback Cam Ward.

Romeo Doubs to Patriots (B): I was hoping the Patriots would get a real alpha wideout, like A.J. Brown, but I don’t dislike this move. Doubs becomes the top option in their pass attack for Drake Maye, and his absence in Green Bay allows Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to move into the breakout and sleeper categories, respectively, in most fantasy formats.

Isaiah Likely to the Giants (B): Likely should immediately move ahead of Theo Johnson on the depth chart, and the departure of Robinson leaves behind 140 targets for next season. I’m not sure this makes Likely a No. 1 fantasy tight end, but he will be much more startable. The move also clears the path for Mark Andrews to pick up some targets in the Ravens' offense.

Chig Okonkwo to the Commanders (B-): Selfishly, I wanted the Commanders to sign Davd Njoku. Instead, they inked Okonkwo. The move does give Okonkwo some sleeper value with Jayden Daniels under center, and it also opens the door for Gunnar Helm in Tennessee.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Falcons (C): I project Tagovailoa to open next season as the starting quarterback in Atlanta. However, he will have to compete with Michael Penix Jr. in what could be a volatile situation for fantasy fans. This move doesn’t move the fantasy needle for me.

Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers (C): Pittman’s value takes a slight hit, as he goes from being the No. 1 wideout in Indianapolis to a No. 2 in Pittsburgh behind DK Metcalf. I don’t see this as a deathblow to his value, but Pittman’s statistical ceiling is a bit lower with the Steelers.

Rico Dowdle to the Steelers (C-): The good news is that Dowdle knows Mike McCarthy's system of from their time together in Dallas. The bad news is that he’s going to be stuck in what could be a confusing backfield committee with incumbent starter Jaylen Warren.

Geno Smith to the Jets (C-): This is probably an F in real football, and especially for fans of the Jets. However, it’s not a terrible move as it pertains to Garrett Wilson, and Smith can still push the ball downfield. It also won’t hurt Adonai Mitchell or Mason Taylor in the offense.

Chris Rodriguez to the Jaguars (C-): Tuten is the likely favorite to be the starting running back in Jacksonville at this point, so Rodriguez will play a secondary role. I’m not sure the Jags still won’t add another running back, maybe in the NFL draft, but this move isn’t huge in fantasy.

Jalen Nailor to the Raiders (C-): Nailor is as likely as any of the Raiders' wide receivers to have some level of fantasy relevance, but I wonder if the team won’t add another wideout, especially now that the team will apparently keep Maxx Crosby after that trade debacle.

Tyler Allgeier to the Cardinals (D): The move stinks from a fantasy perspective, as Allgeier could be in a confusing backfield committee with James Conner and Trey Benson. This grade would improve if Arizona moves Benson, but for now, this transaction is a real stinker.

Kenneth Gainwell to the Buccaneers (D): I don’t like this move for two reasons. First, he’s unlikely to reach the fantasy heights he achieved as a receiver last season. Second, he hurts Bucky Irving's ceiling, as he will likely lose work in the passing game.

Isiah Pacheco to the Lions (D): It wasn’t too long ago that Pacheco was an ascending asset in fantasy football, but now he’s no more than a handcuff for Jahmyr Gibbs. I don’t expect him to move into the pre-2025 David Montgomery role, either, so Pacheco is a late-rounder in 2026.

Noah Fant to the Saints (D-): Fant hasn’t been fantasy relevant in recent seasons, and playing in an offense behind Juwan Johnson, who has a rapport with Tyler Shough, is a fantasy loss.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated