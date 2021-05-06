WFT’s Landon Collins Shows Progress After Achilles Injury

It's a slow road to recovery for Landon Collins who blew his Achilles out and whose career in Washington may never be the same.

ASHBURN -- Landon Collins, the Washington Football Team’s mystery man on the defense, is roughly six month out from a blown Achilles. As of Wednesday, he appears to be making positive progress.

Collins posted to his social media page of steps forward in his rehabilitation. While clearly not back to running full speed, the Pro Bowl safety is running a distance of at least four yards in a straight line.

Collins is also doing some shuttles in a straight line, which quite honestly looked better to us than the running.

The real key will be this: When he's cut loose to do side-to-side cutting and drills - let us know.

Collins won't be participating obviously in the off-season on-field program. The next question is whether or not he'll be ready to go for the beginning of training camp.

If not - he'll open up on preseason physically unable to perform list, and be brought back when the medical staff thinks he can practice.

With that as the story behind the story - the next question is what is Washington planning to do with Collins?

Is he a linebacker? Is he a safety? A hybrid?

WFT coach Ron Rivera said last month that Collins was speaking for himself when he said he wasn't going to linebacker.

Clearly Washington is interested in making that happen. Ultimately, does Collins have a choice in the matter?

He's under contract and not going anywhere this year. If hoping to earn a new deal should the two parties part ways in 2022, he’ll need to post the numbers.

Would Collins do well on the strong side? Do you want him working on the same side of some of the great tight ends in the NFL? Not to mention a running back on a wheel route or pass to the flats

Is he a WILL? Maybe. Generally, those on the weak side are faster and more athletic. We don't know if Collins going to be either following the severity of the injury,

There’s a valid reason that Collins’ best spot would probably still be at strong safety, but used exclusively in the box area.

As of now, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio will elect to keep Collins at the role the former Alabama star made his living at early.

The problem with starting Collins full-time in 2021? Kam Curl rapidly improved the secondary while Collins was an inconsistent tackler in the open field before his season-ending injury.

WFT coaches surely have ways to mask whatever Collins couldn't do before the injury and what he won't be able to do after the injury.

It could limit the number of packages WFT runs next season but perhaps Collins can contribute big nickel packages with Curl and perhaps Jeremy Reaves playing in a based zone for Del Rio’s defense.

That might be his best —and only—role for now barring a rapid improvement come training camp.